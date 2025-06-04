President Bola Tinubu has approved the release of N2 billion for immediate reconstruction of homes of people affected by the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this when he visited the victims in Mokwa town, Mokwa Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

He assured that the federal government would address the issues raised by the affected victims of the flood disaster.

“The president specifically instructed me to come to Mokwa to commiserate with the people over the tragedy that befell the town. His heart is with the grieving people of Mokwa.

“All issues raised will be addressed by the federal government in collaboration with the Niger government,” he said

Mr Shettima disclosed that the president had also directed the Ministers for Environment and State for Agriculture to relocate to Niger to ensure immediate intervention under the ACRSAL project for drainage issues in Mokwa town.

He added that 20 trucks of food items have been approved by Mr Tinubu to be distributed to the actual victims in collaboration with the village head of Mokwa.

He commended the deputy governor and the director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their proactiveness in handling the situation.

In his remarks, Yakubu Garba, the deputy governor of the state, appealed to the federal government for quick intervention to address the impact of the disaster.

“We are saddened as state due to the flood disaster; we commend NEMA DG for promptly responding to the disaster.

“We need quick intervention as the four collapsed bridges have cut down social and economic activities, especially in Rabba, as students cannot come to Mokwa when there’s rainfall, the bridge needs to be fixed,” he said.

He disclosed that over 2,000 houses were destroyed and victims were managing with people, adding that the state had available land that could be used to build houses for them.

Earlier, the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, appealed to the federal government to intervene in several road projects in Mokwa and across the state.

“There is an ongoing road project bypassing Mokwa town, but because of compensation, the work has stopped. We appeal to the FG to fast-track the project as it’s making life unbearable for the people,” he said.

He also appealed to the federal government to complete the Mokwa-Brini-Gwari Kaduna road, the Lambata-Bida road, the Bida-Patigi road, and the Agaie-Match Boro roads.

He further called for the deployment of an ecological team to address ecological issues in the town, while appreciating Mr Tinubu for directing the vice president to visit to commiserate with the victims.

Also speaking, Mohammed Aliyu, the village head of Mokwa (Ndalile of Mokwa), appreciated the federal government for the support to the community since the flood disaster.

(NAN)

