Ebere Josephine Uba, a Nigerian professional known for her contributions in digital transformation and innovation, was honoured with the Innovation & Technology Impact Award at the 2025 Global Excellence and African Union Agenda Women’s Impact Awards, held on Saturday, 24 May 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

The award ceremony, organised by the Global Excellence & Summit Awards (GESA), is part of an initiative that recognises contributions to leadership, innovation, and socio-economic development across Africa and globally. The awards are presented in conjunction with the AU Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly Women & Gender Committee, which works to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development on the continent.

Ms Uba was recognised for her contributions to technological advancement, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), AI regulation, cybersecurity, and digital innovation. According to GESA organisers, the award aims to highlight professionals who are shaping the digital landscape and influencing policy and implementation across sectors.

“This recognition is more than an award; it’s a call to action – a renewed commitment to continue driving change and innovation,” Ms. Uba said during her acceptance speech. “I’m truly honoured to have received the Technology & Innovation Impact Award. Being recognised for my contributions to digital transformation and innovation reinforces the impact of my thought leadership and ongoing work in technology. It’s a powerful reminder that these efforts are not only meaningful – they’re making a real difference in both business and society.”

She also extended appreciation to her supporters and the event organisers. “I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey – my firm, Aluko & Oyebode, my husband, my family, business partners, collaborators, and well-wishers. Your support has been invaluable,” she added. Ms Uba further acknowledged GESA and its key convener, Fatoumatta Gaye, for establishing a platform that showcases work making measurable impact.

According to the event organisers, the Innovation & Technology Impact Award was created to spotlight individuals whose work is not only innovative but also aligns with Africa’s long-term development goals. “We are committed to recognising voices that are shaping the future through meaningful contributions to technology and innovation,” said a GESA spokesperson.

Ms Uba’s recognition at the Global Excellence Awards adds to her growing list of accolades. In 2024, she received the Gold Globee® Award for Sustainable Digital Achievement at the 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Business (International). The same year, she was named Outstanding Leader of the Year – Global Edition at the Digital Revolution Global Awards and was awarded Leading Digital Transformation Expert 2024 and Digital Transformation Leader of the Year 2023 by the Media Innovator Awards (Global).

She has also been shortlisted for the Outstanding Leader of the Year at the 2025 Digital Revolution Global Awards and nominated for AI and Data Science Leader of the Year at the 2024 WomenTech Global Awards. A member of ForbesBLK and the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, Ms Uba has been recognised with Mondaq Thought Leadership Awards from 2021 through 2024 for her work on AI, cybersecurity, cryptocurrency regulation, and compliance.

Her contributions have appeared in publications such as Yahoo Finance, Business Wire, and Street Insider. She is also actively engaged in promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech space through organisations such as Women in AI, STEM Women Global, and the WomenTech Network.

The 2025 award marks another chapter in Ms Uba’s career, which continues to focus on the intersection of technology, governance, and inclusive development. As Africa and the global community grapple with the pace of technological change, voices like hers are expected to play an increasingly visible role in shaping technology and innovation landscapes.

