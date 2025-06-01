As Kano State mourns the tragic deaths of 22 people from its sports team who died in a road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival, former Senator Shehu Sani has called on the government to honour their memory in lasting and meaningful ways.

In a heartfelt message on Facebook, Mr Sani urged the Kano State and Federal Governments to ensure the athletes are remembered forever by naming streets after them and building a memorial at the crash site.

“Kano state and the Federal Government must do better to support their families and immortalise them. Streets should be named after them. The scene of the accident must have a memorial in their honour. The future generation should know about them and their sacrifices,” he said.

“We cannot bring them back to life, but we can make their service and sacrifice immortal. With tears in my eyes, I say to the spirits of the deceased, thank you for your service to humanity. We appreciate your lives. May Allah forgive their shortcomings and grant them Aljanna Firdausi.”

He described the accident as a tragedy for Kano and the entire country.

“They travelled hundreds of kilometres only to perish at a distance of ‘Mun kusa shigowa’. They made their last calls and last messages before their exit to eternity. They died in active service for their state and country. We lost a vibrant generation who represented us and were determined to make us proud,” he added.

How the tragedy happened

The accident happened on Saturday in Dakatsalle town, about 50 kilometres from Kano city. The state’s sports team was returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State when the accident happened.

According to the Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Fagge, there were 30 people in the vehicle.

The victims included athletes, coaches, health workers, and journalists.

Among those who died were the Kano State Sports Commission Public Relations Officer and a photojournalist from Express Radio.

Emergency responders were quickly sent to the scene. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said an investigation is ongoing to find out what caused the crash.

Government’s response

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf declared Monday a public holiday to honour the memory of the victims.

The Deputy Governor visited the hospital, where the bodies were kept, and announced that each family of the victims would receive ₦1 million and food items from the state government.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Kwankwaso, also expressed deep sadness over the incident.

“This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. We are devastated by the news of the ghastly accident that occurred as our athletes were returning home after representing our great state with pride and commitment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire sporting community in Kano,” he said.

He promised that the government would do everything possible to support the injured and the families of those who died.

From celebration to sorrow

Before the accident, Kano State had performed well at the National Sports Festival. The team won 6 gold, 13 silver, and 10 bronze medals, finishing 13th overall in the country.

The athletes were excited to return home after doing their state proud. But what was meant to be a happy homecoming ended in deep sorrow?

More than just a holiday

While the state has declared a day of mourning and offered financial support, many believe more needs to be done. Mr Sani’s suggestion to name streets after the athletes and build a memorial has sparked public support.

He believes the athletes died in the line of duty and should be remembered for their service.

Thankfully, the state government has also said it will look into improving travel safety for future official trips.

This is to make sure such a tragedy never happens again.

