Greater Access to Clean Water Across Katsina Scales Up Rural Water Investments with ₦50 Billion SURWASH Project

In a major step toward ensuring water security for all, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has commissioned multiple water supply schemes across Katsina State — a transformative move that reflects his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for the people.

The water projects, spanning both urban and rural communities, are part of the state’s broader push to provide clean and potable water to underserved populations and meet Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6): Clean Water and Sanitation for All.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Radda described the moment as more than just a policy milestone — calling it “a promise kept, and a duty fulfilled.” “Water is life. This isn’t just infrastructure; it’s about dignity, health, and opportunity,” he said. He added, “Our goal is simple — no community in Katsina should be left behind when it comes to safe, reliable access to water.”

Governor Radda highlighted how his administration has prioritised strategic investments in water infrastructure since taking office. Through the World Bank-supported SURWASH Project, over ₦25 billion worth of water projects are currently underway across the state. He further announced an additional ₦50 billion commitment this year to scale the initiative and reach more remote areas.

Some of the key areas targeted in the new phase include Dutsinma, Kankia, Charanchi, Batagarawa, and parts of Katsina metropolis — communities that have long struggled with water scarcity.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Governor Radda also addressed the importance of institutional reform. He revealed that the state has updated the outdated 1971 Water Board Edict to align Katsina’s water governance with global best practices — a move expected to improve transparency, sustainability, and efficiency in water service delivery. “This is not just about pipes and boreholes. We’re building a system — one that our children and grandchildren can rely on,” he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Bishir Gambo Saulawa commended the Governor’s leadership and vision. He noted that the administration has already expanded water supply coverage in more than ten local government areas and is on track to reach all 34 LGAs with durable water and sanitation projects. “From the rehabilitation of the Ajiwa, Sabuwa, Danja, and Mashi Dams, to new water systems in small towns, this government has been relentless,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the State Water Board, Tukur Tingilin, revealed that eight solar-powered borehole schemes have been newly upgraded across Katsina metropolis. These include facilities in Sabuwar Unguwa, Rahamawa, Majema, Abatuwa, and Barhim Housing Estate — now capable of providing water to over 70,000 residents for up to 10 hours daily.

He praised the Governor for embracing solar energy as a sustainable alternative to the rising cost of diesel and fuel, which had previously crippled many schemes. “Your Excellency has not only restored these systems but made them cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable,” Tingilin noted.

In a vote of thanks, the Executive Chairman of Katsina Local Government, Isah Miqdad AD Saude, applauded Governor Radda’s people-centred governance. “Our communities will never forget this gesture. Katsina is the most populous LGA in Katsina, and we deeply appreciate that Your Excellency has prioritised us. We are setting up structures to protect these facilities because we believe community ownership is key to sustainability,” he said.

The Chairman further assured the Governor of the people’s continued support, adding that developmental projects such as this have already started shifting perceptions and fostering renewed hope across the state. The commissioning ceremony was attended by traditional leaders, senior government officials, local stakeholders, and residents who turned out in large numbers to witness what many called “a turning point in Katsina’s water story.”

