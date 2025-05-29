At least 20 people were killed after a flood submerged many houses in Mokwa, a commercial town in Niger State, on Thursday.
The flood followed a midnight downpour that lasted for more than five hours.
Residents who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES blamed the flood on the collapse of a small dam around New Bussa, a neighbouring town where the Kainji Lake Dam is located.
More than 20 bodies, including those of minors and women, have been recovered, a resident,t Umar Yunus, said.
|
Our reporter saw gory pictures and footage of the recovered bodies.
“Many of those bodies were discovered around nearby bushes in Mokwa,” said Mr Yunusa. “Many people are still missing.”
“This is a sad event and heavy flood that I haven’t witnessed before,” he wailed.
Multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the Ilorin-Mokwa highway was forced to close due to the incident.
Another resident who wished not to be named for the gravity of his opinion said the affected houses lacked proper drainage.
“The disaster mostly affected houses and areas that do not have proper drainage systems,” he said, noting that community members were still making efforts to rescue victims and recover more bodies believed to have been swept into the forest.
Council chairman mourns
The Chairman of Mokwa Local Government Area, Jibril Muregi, in a statement by his media aide, Abdullahi Abubakar, extended his “heartfelt condolences to all families affected by the tragic flood.”
Mr Muregi lamented that the natural disaster has led to the unfortunate loss of lives, destruction of homes, and displacement of several residents.
Mr Muregi urged the relevant authorities to step in and help those affected by the incident.
“In the wake of this disaster, we urgently call on the Niger State Government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), to deploy immediate relief materials and humanitarian assistance to the affected areas,” he said.
READ ALSO: Flooding: What South-south states are doing to mitigate impact as NiMet predicts heavy rainfall
“We also use this medium to appeal to the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project to expedite the long-overdue process of awarding and commencing the construction of waterways in Mokwa.
“This critical infrastructure is essential to mitigating future flood risks and protecting lives and property,” Mr Muregi added.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999