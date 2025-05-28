Four years after successfully reopening its flagship store in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, following a major renovation, Wear It All Luxury, the upscale fashion brand owned by renowned entrepreneur, Sodiq Babatunde Rufai, has expanded its presence with the launch of a new boutique in Abuja.

The grand opening, held on Thursday, 22nd May 2025, at Libreville Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja was a star-studded affair that brought together influential personalities from the fashion, entertainment, and business worlds. Among the high-profile guests in attendance was Afrobeats superstar Davido, whose presence added further glamour to the launch event.

Located in the heart of the capital, the new Abuja boutique is poised to offer the same top-tier fashion experience the brand is known for, curated luxury pieces, exclusive designer wear, and impeccable customer service tailored for Nigeria’s elite fashion lovers.

Speaking at the event, Sodiq Babatunde Rufai expressed his excitement about the brand’s expansion, stating, “This is more than just a store opening, it’s a statement that Nigerian fashion continues to grow and thrive. We’re proud to bring the Wear It All experience to Abuja, and we remain committed to setting the pace in luxury fashion across the country.”

The Abuja outlet joins the Lagos boutique in offering high-end fashion collections from globally recognized brands, as well as unique pieces under the Wear It All Luxury private label.

Guests were treated to a private showcase of the brand’s latest collections, light entertainment, and a luxurious atmosphere that perfectly reflected the Wear It All Luxury ethos.

As the fashion house continues to expand, industry watchers say the brand’s entry into the Abuja market marks another major milestone in Nigeria’s growing luxury fashion landscape.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

