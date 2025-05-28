The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disowned a ‘spoofed’ version of its shortcode circulating among UTME candidates, asking them to reprint their slips for a resit examination.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said there are no scheduled examinations, and candidates who have successfully completed the resit examination and received their results need not be concerned.

“Such messages are fraudulent and intended to sow confusion,” the statement said.

JAMB said the only examinations it plans to conduct are yet to be scheduled.

The board listed the examinations it planned as the foreign examination held in nine countries across Europe, the Middle East, and certain African nations.

The board added that it would conduct a mop-up examination for candidates who missed the main and resit exams.

“We urge the public to disregard these deceptive messages. Those qualified for the mop-up examination, as specified, will be duly notified once preparations are finalised,” it added.

UTME 2025

Over 1.9 million out of the two million candidates who registered for the 2025 UTME sat the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

However, the board noted a glitch that affected the results of 300,000 candidates in 157 CBT centres in Lagos and the South-east after widespread concerns by candidates who said they performed better than their results showed.

JAMB, therefore, apologised and rescheduled the UTME for the affected candidates.

The board also announced it would conduct a mop-up for over 90,000 candidates who missed the UTME.

