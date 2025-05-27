Over 900 pilgrims from Jigawa State have successfully completed their Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, marking a significant achievement in the 2025 Hajj journey.

The pilgrims, after visiting the second holiest Mosque of Prophet Muhammad in Madinah, moved and performed the Umrah in the holiest Mosque in Mecca. They are now preparing for the main Hajj rituals.

The Jigawa State’s Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB), airlifted a total of 930 pilgrims from the 27 local government areas of the state for the 2025 Hajj.

After arriving in Mecca between Sunday and Monday in batches, the pilgrims have completed their Umrah pilgrimage late Tuesday.

Upon completion of Umrah pilgrimage, the pilgrims are now preparing for the Hajj rituals, including spending time in Arafat and Mina.

The Director-General of the Board, Ahmed Umar Labbo, said the timely completion of Umrah pilgrimage is connected to the pilgrims’ board commitment in securing hotel accommodation in strategic locations close to the Haramains in both Madinah and Mecca.

Also, Mr Umar Labbo, said the pilgrims received a warmly reception in both Madinah and Mecca by the people of Saudi Arabia.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The hospitality the pilgrims from Jigawa are receiving from their host is commendable and encouraging, Mr Umar Labbo said.

He added that the board has provided more drugs and dispatched medical personnel to the hotel accommodations housing Jigawa pilgrims to ensure their proper medical care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

