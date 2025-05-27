In a demonstration of its commitment to the development of rural communities, the Abia State Government has paid a counterpart fund of N3.5 billion to upgrade roads and set up agro logistics hubs in about 10 local government areas of the state under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this at Government House Umuahia on Monday while briefing reporters on the outcome of this week’s expanded State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He said the projects will commence across the benefiting local government area soon.

“So the state has paid its counterpart funds, and we expect that with a similar action from the World Bank, that project will kick off around the state.”

Mr Kanu noted that, in line with the announcement made by Mr Otti during the interdenominational Thanksgiving service on project commissioning, the governor will commission one of the 20 smart schools already completed in Umuahia on Tuesday (today).

Otti signs 18 bills into law

The information commissioner also announced that Governor Otti, during a joint anniversary State Executive Council meeting of the executive and legislative arms of government, signed into law 18 executive bills recently passed by the 8th Abia House of Assembly.

He said the newly signed 18 bills bring to 30 the number of executive bills introduced and signed into law by Governor Otti’s administration.

“This landmark achievement seeks to institutionalise the reforms and transformations that have so far taken place in Abia State,” the commissioner said.

He noted that the two-year administration of Governor Otti has been full of monumental achievements as can be felt and touched by all and sundry, assuring that greater strides lie ahead.

He added that, in light of the second anniversary celebrations, more activities have been lined up for the rest of the week, and they will be held over the next couple of days starting from Tuesday, 27 May.

He announced the remaining activities for the two-year anniversary, which will include a Children’s Day celebration on Tuesday, 27 May, and the First Lady’s visit to destitute homes and orphanages.

Kalu Idika Kalu, a former minister of Finance, will give a public lecture on Wednesday, 28 May.

On Thursday, 28 May, the Governor will present his traditional state broadcast, which will be followed by a grand finale parade and, later that evening, a special state banquet. On Friday, 30 May, there will be a novelty football match involving the executive and legislative arms of government.

Contributing, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, said the new laws signed by Mr Otti would transform governance in the state, adding that they underscore the government’s commitment to institutionalising the reforms in governance.

“These bills also form the fulcrum, the engine block for all the roads that you see, for the infrastructural development that is going on across the state, for the massive reforms that are being carried out all around the state. So that underscores the importance of these bills passed into law,” Mr Uwanna stated.

He revealed that with the 18 laws, some agencies have been moved from reporting directly to the Governor’s office to their line ministries for optimal performance.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Ngozi Felix, said Governor Otti has, through the payment of the counterpart fund, demonstrated once again the commitment to developing rural communities through investing in long-term solutions.

“He (Otti) recently approved the payment of the counterpart fund of N3.5 billion, which is a key requirement for all states participating in the rural access project. Abia is one of the states,” Mrs Felix stated.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, was present at the briefing.

