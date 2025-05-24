Over 900 pilgrims from Jigawa State, Northwest region of Nigeria have arrived the city of Madinah from Jedda International Airport for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board had airlifted a total of 930 pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise to Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims after observing the Jummat prayer at the Holy Mosque of the Prophet next to their hotel accommodation proceeded to variouse sites for visitations as recommended for them.

They expressed gratitude to the state government for securing hotel accommodations next to the Haramains in Madinah and Mecca.

The pilgrims praised the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board for their efforts in ensuring their welfare during the pilgrimage.

A pilgrims, Husseina Adamu, from Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, expressed deligh over the closeness of their hotel accommodation to the Haramain in the city of Madinah.

“The important thing is that we are able to visit the Holy Mosque of prophet Muhammad anytime we wish because of the proximity. Some of us visit the Mosque many times a day for supplications

“What made us different from other Nigerians pilgrims is that we have the opportunity to visit the Holy Mosque in Madinah frequently to pray than pilgrims from other Nigerians states because our hotel accommodation is near,” Mr Adamu said.

Another pilgrim, Sa’idu Shehu, from Dutse, the state capital, said securing the hotel accommodations in both the Haramains in Mecca and Madinah underscored the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board’s commitments in better welfare of the state pilgrims.

“We are happy since our arrival in Madinah, after our lodging in the hotel, we had embarked on site visitations including the graveyard of the Holy prophet, his wife Aisha, and some of his companions, we are grateful for the opportunity.

Ramatu Yahaya, also from Birnin Kudu. commended the state’s pilgrims board for ensuring their better welfare in the Holy land.

The visit to Madinah, though not mandatory, is a highly recommended act of worship, allowing pilgrims to pay respects at the Prophet’s Mosque and other historic sites. The pilgrims from Jigawa are expected to proceed to Mecca for the mandatory Hajj rituals.

