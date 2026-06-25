Forum of Progressive Speakers of State Legislators under the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the leadership of Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, has commendably received and praised the passage of the landmark State Police Bill into law by the Senate.

Describing the development as a historic turning point for Nigeria’s internal security architecture, the Forum lauded the legislative courage and vision behind the bill’s passage, noting that decentralising policing is a critical step toward safeguarding lives and property across all subnationals.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin stated that the passage of the bill is a resounding victory for effective governance and community-focused policing. For years, the clamour for a security structure that understands the local terrain has been loud. With this enactment, we are empowering states to better protect their people, respond swiftly to security threats, and foster closer collaboration between citizens and law enforcement.

To ensure the seamless transition and successful takeoff of state police, the Forum has pledged its unalloyed support and commitment to the implementation process. Moving forward, the forum has assured the public and relevant stakeholders of the following actions: State Houses of Assembly under the APC banner will fast-track the ratification and creation of robust legal frameworks tailored to the unique security needs of their respective states.

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The forum committed to designing stringent oversight mechanisms to ensure state policing operates within the bounds of human rights, professionalism, and the rule of law.

The forum pledged to work closely with state executives to ensure adequate budgetary allocations for the training, equipping, and welfare of the new state police personnel.

The forum extended its profound appreciation to the leadership of the National Assembly, the Executive arm of government, and all stakeholders who championed this legislative milestone. The Forum remains confident that this bold step will significantly reduce crime, restore absolute peace, and drive economic prosperity across the nation.