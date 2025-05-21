Jigawa State Government has launched a landmark education reform codenamed ‘JigawaUNITE’ aimed at improving the quality of public primary education across the state.

The programme, implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Basic Education and the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), aims to raise teaching standards, improve learning outcomes, and modernise classroom instruction for thousands of pupils.

Officials said the first phase for the implementation of the programme has been completed in Dutse, the state capital, where a 10-day Wave 1 training for teachers and school leaders was conducted.

According to the Commissioner for Basic Education, Lawan Yunusa Danzomo: “Teachers, are the umbrella of success; they are the models and champions of change.”

He stressed: “The Jigawa State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Malam Umar

Namadi, has introduced these reforms to ensure our teachers are equipped and empowered to guide the next generation.

“You are role models, and your conduct and commitment shape the future of our society”.

Over 1,449 teachers and 250 head teachers will participate in an intensive induction focused on effective classroom practices, learner engagement, and the use of digital teaching tools.

Also, the Board Secretary of the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board

(SUBEB), Bello Ballama said : “We are fully committed to ensuring that every teacher in Jigawa is trained, equipped, and supported through this initiative.

“JigawaUNITE is not a one-time intervention. It is a long-term investment in the future of our children and our education system.”

“Teachers are equipped with a tablet preloaded with structured lessons and performance-tracking software, giving them the support needed to deliver stronger, more consistent instruction across the state.

“In the months ahead, parents, teachers, and communities across Jigawa can expect to see more energized classrooms, more confident teachers, and more engaged pupils. By focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy, the programme aims to build the basic skills every child needs to succeed.

“JigawaUNITE is more than a programme. It is a promise to ensure that every child in Jigawa has access to quality education, supported by well-trained teachers, modern tools, and a vision for success that includes everyone”, Mr Ballama said.

The Chairperson of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Jigawa State chapter, Abdulkadir Yunusa, said the programme is already making a clear impression:

“I have seen very rigorous changes. Teachers are telling me they are now receiving clear training that will help them shift their mindset. With this level of training, head teachers and teachers will gain the skills and knowledge to properly engage students and teach them well. We are very much happy, and I feel very excited about what I’ve seen”, the NUT chairperson said.

JigawaUNITE is powered by a global model already proven in countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, and Liberia, as well as in several Nigerian states.

It combines teacher coaching, real-time classroom data, and proven pedagogical methods to deliver measurable improvements in foundational literacy and numeracy.

The mission of JigawaUNITE is clear: to deliver dramatic improvements in learning outcomes in government schools for all children across Jigawa State.

