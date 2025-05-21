Ukraine’s border guard agency on Wednesday said it prevented about 49,000 conscripted men from fleeing the country since it was attacked by Russia more than three years ago.
It said that around 45,000 of them were detained either directly at a so-called green border or unofficial crossing or during checks in border areas, State Border Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said in an online broadcast.
The remaining individuals were stopped at border crossings.
In total, nearly 900 groups organised by smugglers to facilitate escapes have been uncovered.
According to Mr Demchenko, those seeking to flee pay the equivalent of between 4,500 euros (5,100 dollars) and nearly 11,000 euros for help in leaving the country, Mr Demchenko said.
Since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, martial law has been in effect in the country, and a mobilisation order has been issued.
Conscription-age men between 18 and 60 years old can only leave the country with permission from the local military recruitment office.
It said that in spite of this, more than 800,000 Ukrainian men of conscription age have been granted protection status in EU countries after leaving Ukraine.
(dpa/NAN)
