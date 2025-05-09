Nigeria’s livestock sector, contributing over 5% to the nation’s GDP, is central to the livelihoods of millions. Yet, persistent challenges—ranging from inefficient grazing systems and disease outbreaks to market in accessibility and frequent conflicts—continue to hamper its full potential. While emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) offer powerful solutions, their adoption across the livestock value chain remains limited.

In response, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, in partnership with AI Collective has launched Hack4Livestock—a national hackathon designed to drive innovation and unlock tech-enabled transformation in Nigeria’s livestock sector.

As part of its strategic rollout, the Hack4Livestock organizing team, including Willie Ignatius, Managing Director, Publica AI; Prof Demo Kalla, Member, Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee; and Mrs.

Maryam Abdullahi, Project Manager, National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), recently visited two key stakeholders to deepen sectoral collaboration.

At the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Prof Kalla emphasised the presidential focus on livestock reform and urged the Council to promote the hackathon across its networks. “The President’s heartbeat is on livestock,” he noted, highlighting the initiative’s goal of attracting young, talented Nigerians with practical ideas for transforming the sector. He also requested VCN’s endorsement and participation in the closing ceremony, describing the programme as a government-private sector-academia collaboration—one in which VCN is the first professional body engaged.

In response, the VCN welcomed the initiative, stressing the need to align with national priorities: “What

Is germane now is to understand the heartbeat of the President and see how to key in.”

At the National Universities Commission (NUC), Executive Secretary, Prof Abdullahi Ribadu,

Expressed strong enthusiasm, stating, “This is a very exciting project, especially for the livestock sector. It means the sector is not left behind.” He also confirmed the inauguration of a committee currently developing a policy framework for Artificial Intelligence in Nigerian universities, signaling strong alignment between Hack4Livestock and national education priorities.

In addition, the team paid a visit to the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, where they were warmly received by the Hon Minister, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, and Permanent Secretary, Dr Chinyere Akujobi. The Ministry expressed full support for the Hack4Livestock initiative, recognising its potential to leverage AI, data science, and innovation to drive sustainable development and empower livestock farmers nationwide.

Who should apply?

Hack4Livestock invites:

Developers & Data Scientists

AgriTech Entrepreneurs & Startups

Veterinarians & Agricultural Experts

Farmers & Herders

Government Officials & Policy Influencers to collaboratively shape a smarter, more inclusive agricultural future.

Applications close 12 May, 2025. Teams of 3–5 are encouraged, and top innovations stand to win ₦5million, ₦3million, and ₦2million, alongside incubation support and mentorship.

🔗Applynow: https://b.link/hack4livestock

Let’s build the future of livestock farming—together.

