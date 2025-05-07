The World Bank has commended the Government of Jigawa State for its leadership, transparency, and effective coordination in implementing the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project.

The commendation was delivered during a courtesy visit by the ACReSAL Task Team Leader, Dr Joy Agene, and her delegation to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House in Dutse.

In her remarks, Dr Agene praised Governor Namadi’s administration for its dedication and integrity, describing it as unparalleled by many states across the federation.

“Your Excellency, you are one of the most efficient, committed, transparent, and honest governors we have engaged with. The people of Jigawa State are indeed fortunate to have you,” she stated.

Highlighting Jigawa State’s exemplary performance, she noted that during a recent evaluation of World Bank-supported projects, Jigawa emerged as one of the top-performing states under the ACReSAL initiative.

“Jigawa State stands tall whenever we meet with other states. The multi-sectoral coordination in the state is exemplary and serves as a model for others.

“Your drive and commitment to the grassroots clearly reflect the core objectives of ACReSAL, and we have no doubt that communities in Jigawa State are well positioned to benefit significantly from the gains of the project.”

Dr Agene explained that the team’s visit formed part of a due diligence mission to assess ongoing projects, identify strengths and areas requiring improvement, and offer recommendations to enhance project implementation.

“The focus of this mission is to observe ongoing works, assess progress, identify areas needing strengthening, and propose recommendations that can help streamline and expedite implementation on the ground.

“Even before this mission began, it was clear that Jigawa State had excelled in terms of monitoring and oversight, having already accomplished much of the groundwork.”

In his response, Governor Namadi warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed his appreciation for the recognition given to him and the state.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude. The ACReSAL projects have positively impacted the lives of the people of Jigawa State. These impacts are visible in areas such as water supply, erosion control, environmental degradation, and combating desert encroachment.”

He further acknowledged Dr Agene’s dedication and adherence to global best practices, describing her as a principled, honest, and devoted development partner.

“I want to assure you that Jigawa State remains a committed partner that will ensure the sustainability and long-term success of this project.”

The ACReSAL project is a World Bank-funded initiative aimed at tackling climate and environmental challenges in Nigeria’s semi-arid regions. It promotes sustainable land and water management while enhancing livelihoods at the community level.

