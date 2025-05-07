The Deputy Director of Medical Laboratory Services at National Hospital in Abuja, Emmanuel Akhaumere, has called for increased public awareness about proper blood collection practices.

Mr Akhaumere made the call on Tuesday during the OncoSeek Cancer Training for Journalists, an initiative aimed at deepening media understanding of cancer diagnostics and highlighting the essential role laboratories play in early detection.

The theme of the training is “Effective Reporting of OncoSeek as an AI-Predictive Early Cancer Diagnostic Tool.”

He reiterated the hospital’s commitment to deploying cutting-edge technology to enhance Nigeria’s healthcare capacity and align its diagnostic services with global standards, particularly in cancer detection.

“We are not suggesting that patients should carry out professionals’ tasks. When patients are informed about what is right, they can help prevent mistakes. Knowledge is power,” he said.

He explained how simple errors, such as misidentifying a patient or drawing blood from the wrong site, could jeopardise test results and potentially endanger lives.

One of the event’s key highlights is an explanation of the “Cobas E411 analyser”, an advanced diagnostic machine based on electrochemiluminescence principles.

Mr Akhaumere likened its precision to finding a single person in China’s population of over 1.4 billion, without knowing their address.

“This is the level of sensitivity and importance this machine holds. What used to take a whole day to test five tumour markers can now be completed in just 18 minutes per test, with a total throughput of up to 180 tests per hour,” he said.

He added that the Cobas E411 uses reagents known as Arcasex and has become an integral part of cancer marker analysis at the National Hospital due to its precision, reliability, and user-friendly design.

“The National Hospital’s laboratory participates in external quality assurance programmes, including blind sample testing from global companies like Bio-Rad. The facility has completed multiple cycles of testing, consistently delivering high-quality results,” he said.

He shared a memorable story about a patient who sent their National Hospital test results to a US cancer centre for further analysis.

“The results were not only accepted but were also confirmed as identical to those of the US facility. The doctor in the US was surprised to learn that the results had come from Nigeria.”

“We should never underestimate what we have,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of early detection in cancer treatment. According to him, cancers detected early can often be treated effectively, with many patients entering remission or being cured altogether.

He illustrated how early cervical cancer could be completely treated through minor procedures, such as a loop biopsy, if diagnosed early.

“If a patient comes in for a routine screening and we identify changes in their cervix, we can treat them right away, ensuring they are free of cancer for life,” he said.

He explained that the same principle applies to other cancers, such as breast cancer, where early-stage diagnosis and treatment can prevent the need for more aggressive interventions.

The event also highlighted the need for greater public advocacy regarding early patient presentation. Echoing this sentiment, he stressed the importance of responsible health communication and the critical role of early screenings in preventing late-stage diagnoses.

“Even malaria, as treatable as it is, can kill if not detected and treated early. Imagine cancer. “Advocacy for early presentation is key; it can save lives,” he said.Mary Clement, a gynaecologist at Asokoro General Hospital, also underscored the importance of early clinical judgment.

Ms Clement said that biopsy and imaging, such as MRI scans, are essential in confirming cancer suspicions and guiding treatment plans.

“Before you tell a patient they have cancer, it takes a constellation of investigations. Early detection is powerful, not just for diagnosis but for cure,” she said.

“Some cervical and breast cancers can be completely treated if caught early, sometimes without chemotherapy or radiotherapy.”

