Nigerian actress and film producer Iyabo Ojo has revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently called her in for questioning regarding the alleged abuse of the Naira at the society wedding of her daughter, Priscilla.

The actress stated that the clarification became necessary because she had received numerous calls and texts from various sources to ascertain her welfare.

Recall that the EFCC, on Monday, arrested a social media content creator, Muhammed Sa’ad, in Kaduna for allegedly abusing naira notes.

In addition, social media activist Very Dark Man is presently in the custody of the law enforcement body on charges of alleged financial crimes, details of which it is yet to be revealed.

Section 21 of the CBN Act, 2007 states that all acts that constitute Naira abuse are punishable by imprisonment for not less than six months or a fine not less than N50,000 or both.

The act further defines the abuse of the Naira as spraying, dancing or stepping on it, selling or trading Naira notes or coins for a higher value, and mutilation, defacement, and soiling of the Naira.

Invitation

According to Iyabo, she recently had an experience with the EFCC in Nigeria after receiving an invitation letter while in the UK.

“Upon my return, I visited the EFCC on the 5th day of May 2025. I was asked several questions about my bio-data, career, work experience, and companies.

“The EFCC officials showed me videos extracted from my daughter’s wedding where guests, including colleagues and friends, were spraying Naira and foreign currencies.

I was asked if I knew this was illegal, and I explained that I thought only abuse or mutilation of the Naira was an offence,” she wrote.

She further revealed that the EFCC officials clarified that spraying money, including on people’s bodies, is prohibited.

“I was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including Dollars, is also prohibited.

“After questioning, I was allowed to leave the same day, but my lawyer, O.I. Salami, stood in for me as I may be called upon again, she added.

Iyabo, whose film Labake Olododo is currently showing in cinemas, also advised Nigerians against spraying any currency to avoid issues with the EFCC.

Previous arrests convictions

The EFCC has a history of arresting, detaining, and even convicting Nigerian entertainers.

In April, the body arrested Emeka Okonkwo Daniel ( a.k.a E-money) for allegedly spraying American dollars against the Foreign Exchange Act.

In 2023, actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was sentenced to six months imprisonment but with an option of an N300,000 fine on charges of spraying and stepping on new Naira notes at a friend’s wedding brought against her by the crime-fighting body.

