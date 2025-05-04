Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed warm gratitude to the people of Katsina State for their overwhelming turnout during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s two-day working visit to the state, even as he thanked the Nigerian leader for gracing his daughter’s wedding.

The governor commended the people for their warm reception and exemplary display of Katsina’s hospitality, which contributed largely to the success of the President’s visit.

During his stay, President Tinubu commissioned two key infrastructure projects: the Katsina State Agricultural Mechanisation Centre and the strategic 24-Kilometre Eastern Bypass.

“The massive turnout of our people to welcome President Tinubu signifies our unity and commitment to the development of our dear state. Your enthusiasm and support have sent a clear message about Katsina’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government for accelerated growth and development,” Governor Radda said.

The governor assured the people that the newly commissioned roads are just a tip of an ice berg, adding that the coming months would witness the inauguration of more developmental projects.

Mr Radda further extended special appreciation to President Tinubu for honouring his invitation and for attending the wedding Fatiha of his daughter, Aisha Dikko Umaru Radda, to Ahmed Usman.

Mr Radda described the President’s attendance at the ceremony as a profound gesture of goodwill that his family will forever cherish.

“We are deeply honoured that President Tinubu stood as Waliyi for my daughter during this significant occasion. His presence added immeasurable value to the celebration and demonstrated the strong bond between our families,” the governor stated.

Furthermore, Governor Radda expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fellow governors, distinguished senators and members of the House of Representatives as well as ministers, presidential appointees, business leaders, and well-wishers who traveled from far and near to grace the events.

“Your presence has strengthened the ties that bind us as a people and as a nation. The solidarity shown by leaders across political divides reflects our shared commitment to Nigeria’s progress,” Governor Radda added.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to implementing people-oriented projects that will improve the quality of life for all residents of Katsina State, in line with his development agenda.

