Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda as an honest and committed leader. Mr Tinubu was in the Northwest State of Katsina on a two-day working visit which he began on Friday by commissioning the Katsina Agricultural Mechanisation Centre.

While commending Governor Radda’s administration for its achievements in diverse sectors in less than two years, President Tinubu said: “The remarkable progress you have made in just two years—especially in agriculture, infrastructure, and social development—is commendable. You are a governor of honesty, integrity, and commitment”.

Mr Tinubu reassured Katsina residents of the federal government’s support, stating, “Your governor is not walking alone—the Federal Government is standing with him, side by side.”

He urged governors across the 36 states to focus on delivering tangible results that directly impact citizens’ lives and ignore distractions by persons he termed “arm-chair critics”.

During the visit, the president inaugurated other key infrastructure projects completed by the Governor Radda administration in the state.

President Tinubu particularly commended the governor for completing the 24km Ajiwa-Ruwan Godiya road in just 18 months, calling it “a testament to your effectiveness.”

“Let the people be at the heart of your programmes,” he said….Your hard work and concrete achievements will answer any criticism. Ignore distractions — your results will speak for you,” Mr Tinubu advised.

He continued, “We have decided for peace and stability…I know you face terrorism and banditry attacks in the state, but you have shown determination and courage to move Katsina state forward. You will not walk alone. The federal government will be with you.”

The president singled out hunger and poverty as the most pressing threats to peace in Nigeria. He stated, “The economy is sailing in the right trajectory. Today, we are seeing an effort to banish hunger and a commitment to food security and the empowerment of our people.”

Mr Tinubu praised Governor Radda’s achievements in agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure stressing:

“I listened to your report card. It is a big task. In just half of your tenure, you have made remarkable progress…The commitment you have shown and the efforts you have put into government are highly commendable. You are a patriot, a son, and a progressive mind with honesty.”

“I want to congratulate the great people of Katsina for making the right choice by electing Radda…We have been collaborating with him for the good of the state and the country,” the president added.

Mr Tinubu called on governors to embrace agricultural reforms as a path to prosperity.

“You have introduced a great, progressive movement in Katsina state by just tilling the land and putting the land to use,” he said.

The president spoke further: “Farming will be our source of prosperity and growth. We should remove ourselves from reliance on oil and commit to agriculture. It will bring prosperity. I commend you for the mechanisation programme. It is a great investment, and I hope others can learn from it.

“The construction of the 24-km road speaks volumes about the effectiveness of the government. I say, Thank you.”

He expressed appreciation to Governor Radda, his predecessors and traditional rulers in the state for their support in combating insecurity and general contributions to peace and unity in the country.

The governor had outlined key strides of his nearlyteo-year old administration chief of which was the construction of over 160 kilometres of roads, improved intra-state connectivity and provision of the people and businesses with efficient transportation.

Mr Radda also mentioned significant investments in water infrastructure, including “our history’s largest small-town and semi-urban water improvement project” under the SURWASH programme, which will bring clean water to over one million people across the state.

The governor expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the federal government’s support in fighting insecurity, including a 25 billion naira direct intervention.

“Mr. President, thank you. Your leadership of our great nation in these trying times gives us the courage to persevere and remain committed to difficult decisions that are in the long-term best interests of our people,” Mr Radda said.

