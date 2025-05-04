When Remo Stars needed a hero, Olamilekan Adedayo rose to the occasion. On a tense afternoon in Ikenne, with the clock ticking toward full-time and the stakes at their highest,

Adedayo delivered an unforgettable moment; a composed 84th-minute strike that sealed a 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes and crowned Remo Stars champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League for the very first time.

That goal, his sixth of the 2024/25 campaign, wasn’t just decisive; it was historic. It completed a fairy-tale run for a club that had come painfully close in recent seasons and confirmed Adedayo as one of the standout players of the season.

From his early days at Ajax FC Academy, Ifo to Remo Academy in Iperu and then Remo Stars Academy Ikenne, Adedayo’s journey has been one of discipline, growth, and unshakable belief.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the humble yet ambitious midfielder reflects on the title-winning campaign, the mindset that powered his performances, the inspiration behind his rise, and what the future holds for him and Remo Stars.

Excerpts…

PT: Congratulations on becoming NPFL champions! Personally, how would you describe this historic season for you and Remo Stars?

ADEDAYO: It has been a journey so far for the whole team. We all dream of this very moment when the team will lift this title. I mean that’s what we all hoped for.

And I am very happy to be among those who made it to this very moment. It’s been great, it’s been fantastic, and we are still hoping for more titles.

PT: You were widely regarded as one of the standout performers this season. What do you think was the secret behind your consistently top-level performances?

ADEDAYO: Well, I will say the passion. The resilience and the determination. When you’re determined for something great and put in all your effort, you will surely get there.

I will just say the determination to succeed helped me to achieve this feat of consistent performance.

PT: At what point during the season did you and the team truly start believing the title could be won?

ADEDAYO: From the very first beginning of the season. That’s the aim. We all concluded as a team that this will be our year, that we have to go all the way to win it.

PT: Remo Stars’ journey hasn’t always been smooth. How did previous seasons’ heartbreaks (especially the near misses) shape the mentality of this team?

ADEDAYO: Definitely, it’s been a tough journey. Finishing second last season made us stronger to aim for the title this year. And we did. That’s all that matters; it’s not how many times we’ve missed it.

PT: Your performances seemed to rise even higher in the big matches. How do you mentally prepare for those pressure-cooker games?

ADEDAYO: Well, it all comes down to the mentality and believing in oneself. I have the faith that I can, and thank God, I have been able to put in all my best for the team during tough matches, which has helped us become champions for the first time.

PT: Coach Daniel Ogunmodede (Ijaball) has been praised for his tactical genius. How has his coaching specifically impacted your game and your evolution this season?

ADEDAYO: He is the best coach ever. I have been with him since my Academy years. So it’s easy to adapt to his vision and style. I will just say, he has been the best coach so far to bring out my talent.

PT: Who would you say were the biggest influences or leaders inside the Remo Stars dressing room during this title run, and how did their presence help?

ADEDAYO: I will say the captain. He has the best vision for the team, and his presence in all matches helps the team a lot. He is ever consistent, dedicated and disciplined too, which rubs off on all the players as well.

PT: With the CAF Champions League now on the horizon, how excited are you to test yourself on the continental stage, and what are your personal goals for that challenge?

ADEDAYO: It’s one of the best feelings to represent your club at the CAF Champions League. I am really looking forward to it, and I hope we can get to the final stage of the competition and bring the title home.

PT: You’ve now solidified yourself as one of the best players in the NPFL. Are you open to a move abroad if the opportunity comes, or is your focus fully on building a legacy with Remo Stars first?

ADEDAYO: Well, we can’t say what will happen. Only God knows best. But it’s everyone’s dream to play in Europe. And I hope I will get there one day.

PT: Finally, what message do you have for the Remo Stars fans and young players across Nigeria who look up to you after this unforgettable season?

ADEDAYO: I am very thankful for the fans. Their support means a lot. Without them, we can’t get here. I will just say most players should put in all their effort and never look down on themselves when they’re in a bad situation.

As Remo Stars prepare to take on Africa in the CAF Champions League, Adedayo Olamilekan’s story serves as a shining example of how belief, patience, and hard work can take a player from academy fields to national glory, and perhaps soon, to the world stage.

