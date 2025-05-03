President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stood as waliyi (guardian) for Aisha Dikko Umaru Radda, daughter of Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, at her wedding to Ahmed Usman, the esteemed Inuwar Kasar Hausa from the legendary Daura Emirate.

The prestigious ceremony saw a former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda serving as Wakili, receiving the bride on behalf of the groom family.

The solemn matrimonial rite was led the Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Imam Malam Mustapha, with support from the Imam of Modoji Jumuat Mosque and former Grand Khadi of Katsina State, Alhaji Amadi Batagarawa.

The union was sealed with a dowry of N700,000, which confirms the sacred covenant between the couple according to Islamic tradition.

The wedding attracted an assembly of Nigeria’s political elite, including House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and numerous governors.

The governors who attended were Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara/NGF Chairman), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Babagana Zulum (Borno), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Uba Sani (Kaduna),Umar Namadi, Jigawa and Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano).

Other political stalwarts at the event include the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Information and National Orientation

Mohammed Idris Malagi, Minister of Transport Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, former Governor Aminu Bello Masari, former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema, Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe, Senators and Members of the Federal House of Representatives from Northwest and other states.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Business men Prince Arthur Eze, Dahiru Mangal and Isah Gerawa as well as Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Charles Odii and Managing Director of NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello.

Two paramount traditional rulers, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman Emir of Katsina and Umar Faruk Umar Emir of Daura also graced the wedding fatiha.

Other distinguished personalities at the event are Senator Muntari Dandutse, Isah Gerawa, Salim Sani Buhari, Usman Abba Jaye, Aminu SDY, Isah Bello Radda, Mansur Ahmed, Muntaka Badaru Jikamshi, Sarkin Kurayen Katsina, Barden Daura Abdulhamid, Lawal Bindawa,Zannan Katsina,Alhaji Sharif Nasiru Abba Jaye and Lawal Bindawa Zannan Katsina.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Continue Reading