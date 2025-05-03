The 2025 President Federation Cup semifinals are set following a dramatic quarterfinal round that saw underdogs Abakaliki FC and Ikorodu City continue their fairytale run in Nigeria’s premier knockout football competition.

Tournament debutants Abakaliki FC extended their remarkable giant-killing streak on Saturday by edging past Nasarawa United 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Nasarawa United took the lead through Garba Abubakar in the 43rd minute, but the resilient Ebonyi-based side equalised from the penalty spot just five minutes into the second half.

With no further goals, the match went to penalties, where Abakaliki held their nerve to seal another stunning result.

This win comes on the heels of their shock 2-0 victory over two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba FC in the Round of 16—a result that has made Abakaliki one of the standout stories of this year’s competition.

Ikorodu City reach historic semifinal

At the Bwari Stadium in Abuja, Lagos-based Ikorodu City recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Wikki Tourists to reach the semifinals for the first time in their history. The result marks a major milestone for the Oga Boys as they continue to defy expectations both in the Nigeria Premier Football League and now on the President Federation Cup.

Rangers, Kwara United complete semifinal lineup

Enugu Rangers secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Plateau United in an all-NPFL clash at the Area 3 Pitch in Abuja, thanks to a disciplined defensive performance and a lone goal that made the difference.

In Enugu, Kwara United and Akwa United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in regulation time. The match was ultimately decided on penalties, with Kwara United triumphing 5-3 to book their spot in the final four.

Semifinal fixtures

With the quarterfinals now concluded, the semifinals will feature two mouth-watering clashes:

Abakaliki FC vs Ikorodu City

Kwara United vs Enugu Rangers

The semifinal games are scheduled for 17-18 May, with venues to be announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the coming days.

