The Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, has been honoured with the HLF-Christopher Kolade Award for Excellence in Leadership and Professionalism in the Media at the 2025 Hallmarks of Labour Awards.

The event held in Lagos on Saturday was an annual event, organised by the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation (HLF), celebrating distinguished Nigerians for exemplary leadership, ethical conduct, and service across various fields.

Mr Olorunyomi was recognised for his “established track record” in advancing media independence, promoting accountability journalism, and upholding ethical standards in the Nigerian press.

The award also acknowledges his leadership in building one of the country’s most respected investigative newsrooms.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Mr Olorunyomi described the award as a reminder of the vital role of journalism in a democratic society.

“Of course, it is a reminder of the important role that journalism plays in a democracy,” he said. “People who walk into our society will get better, but we really have to invest more in consequential journalism.

“Younger journalists are facing the most burden in the history of the world and our country. There’s no time in history when it has been more difficult to do good journalism.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Other honourees

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the 2025 ceremony would recognise several other distinguished individuals for their contributions to public service, science, education, and philanthropy.

The awardees include Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, who received the HLF-Emeka Anyaoku Lifetime Achievement Award as Nigeria’s outstanding international icon.

Retired General Theophilus Danjuma, Chairman of the TY Danjuma Foundation, was honoured with the HLF Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Philanthropy and Charity.

Other awardees include Olufunmilayo Adebambo, Professor of Animal Breeding and Genetics, for her work in food security and agricultural innovation and Mariam Katagum, former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, for excellence in leadership and governance.

The rest of them are:

Babajide Alo, Professor of Chemistry, and Kalu Onuoha, Professor Emeritus of Geology, for outstanding contributions to science.

Abdullahi Ribadu, Professor of Veterinary Reproduction, received the HLF-Umaru Shehu Lifetime Achievement Award for advocacy in higher education reform.

Akinlolu Olujinmi, former Attorney-General of the Federation, for advancing the rule of law in Nigeria’s justice system.

Adele Jinadu, Professor of Political Science, is recognised for his contributions to democratic development and education.

Olufemi Adelowo, Consultant Rheumatologist, and Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health, are both honoured for excellence in medical practice and public health leadership.

Remarks and tributes

In their opening remarks, HLF chair Emeka Anyaoku and Executive Secretary Patricia Otuedon-Arawore welcomed guests and praised the honourees for their lifelong dedication to national development.

Mrs Otuedon-Arawore, in a wide-ranging tribute, described the honourees as “real models” whose legacy would inspire younger generations.

“The more we do this, the more I wonder why people say Nigeria is not a good country,” she said. “Every year, we discover more and more role models across different fields. That should tell us that Nigeria is full of good people doing great things.”

She also conveyed a message from the HLF’s Chairman Christopher Kolade, the award’s namesake, who could not attend due to illness.

In his remarks, he congratulated the awardees and encouraged young Nigerians to emulate their dedication and values.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, speaking at the event, praised Mr Danjuma, a retired general, as “a worthy example for the younger generation.”

“He is an example in moral astuteness, in courage, and in service,” the governor said.

The event drew prominent figures from the media, civil society, politics, academia, and the diplomatic community.

About Olorunyomi

Mr Olorunyomi is the publisher of Nigeria’s leading investigative news platform, Premium Times, and the CEO of the Centre for CJID.

Previous to this, he served as pioneer policy director and chief of staff at Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In 1995, Mr Olorunfemi founded Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

In 2014, Mr Olorunyemi established West Africa’s first journalism innovation and development center – the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (formerly Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism).

He is often referred to as the father of investigative journalism in Nigeria and many awards are testament to his phenomenal work and great legacy in the history of Nigerian media. The most recent award is from the Committee to Protect Journalists in 2020, which also announced him co-recipient of its 2020 International Human Rights Award. He was educated at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria; the Washington College of Law, American University, Washington DC; the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and a Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation and Design Thinking by MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School Executive Education, and Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

