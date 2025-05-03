TVC News will on Sunday broadcast the premiere of an investigative documentary on the $1.3 billion OPL 245 saga, also known as “Malabugate”.

The explanatory documentary, produced by TheCable newspaper and the Cable Foundation, will be aired at 9pm.

“It authoritatively unravels the full scope of the OPL 245 controversy, one of the most complex and consequential oil scandals in Nigeria’s history,” the management of the newspaper said in a press release.

“Through compelling storytelling and original reporting, Malabugate reconstructs the scandal from the ground up, offering viewers an unprecedented narrative into the billion-dollar oil deal that has spanned administrations, borders, and courtrooms.”

The release further stated: “It explores questions like: Why did Obasanjo revoke OPL 245 in 2001? Why did he settle out of court with Malabu in 2006? Why did President Goodluck Jonathan return the oil block to Malabu in 2010? Why did Shell and Eni team up to acquire Malabu’s interest in the oil block for $1.1 billion in 2011?

“The documentary also delves into other questions such as: What was the interest of the Abacha family in OPL 245? What was the interest of Chief Dan Etete, the former minister of petroleum resources under Abacha? Why did President Muhammadu Buhari file criminal charges against the principal actors? How did Mohammed Bello Adoke, the former attorney-general of the federation, become the central figure in the Malabu court cases? Why did Nigeria lose all the court cases in Italy, the UK and Nigeria?”

The documentary confronts the hard questions that have long demanded answers, tracks the origin and allocation of OPL 245 to Malabu, follows the global money trail, dissects legal documents, and breaks down how some of the world’s biggest oil companies became entangled in a scandal that continues to shape Nigeria’s energy and justice sectors.

