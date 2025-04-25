The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Senate Press Corps (SPC), and the House of Representatives Press Corps have all extended their congratulations to the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Olufemi Soneye, following his recognition as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) overall Spokesperson of the Year for 2025.

In separate congratulatory statements made available to journalists, the three organisations lauded the honour conferred upon Mr Soneye by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) last Wednesday.

Mr Eze Anaba, President of the NGE, stated that the recognition clearly reflects Mr Soneye’s exceptional skill, dedication, and professionalism within the field of corporate communications.

The Guild further noted that Mr Soneye’s strategic approach to public relations and his consistent delivery of excellence serve as a benchmark for others in the profession. The NGE expressed its pride in being associated with such a consummate communicator whose impact is felt across both the public and private sectors.

“We celebrate this achievement and look forward to even greater contributions from you in advancing the practice of public relations in Nigeria,” the NGE statement concluded.

The Senate Press Corps described Mr Soneye as a transparent and professional spokesperson, committed to providing timely, accurate, and impactful communication.

“That you beat every contender for the award is no surprise to us, given your professional pedigree, which has garnered you similar accolades in the recent past.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The impact of your win-win communication strategy with stakeholders in the oil and communications sectors has been greatly appreciated by all 96 members of the Senate Press Corps through the quarterly strategic engagement introduced by your office last year,” the SPC statement added.

Similarly, the House of Representatives Corps, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Gboyega Onadiran, indicated that the honour is a testament to Mr Soneye’s professionalism, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to strategic, transparent, and impactful communication.

“Your role at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has consistently reflected the highest standards of public engagement, earning you deserved respect both within and beyond the corporate communications landscape.

“The House of Representatives Press Corps also takes this opportunity to sincerely appreciate your invaluable support and collaboration with our members.

“Through your efforts, the capacity of members of the Corps has been significantly enhanced, with notable investments in training and the provision of working tools that have greatly improved our efficiency and output.

“This practical demonstration of support is not only commendable but speaks volumes about your understanding of the critical role the media plays in shaping public discourse and deepening democratic governance.

“We are proud of the cordial relationship established between your office and the Press Corps, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership in the months and years ahead,” the statement from the House of Representatives Press Corps concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

