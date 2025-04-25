Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wema Bank Plc to implement the Federal Government of Nigeria-ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme for MSMEs in Katsina State.

The partnership, facilitated through the Office of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima will empower 5,000 youth and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises across Katsina with cutting-edge digital skills, employability development, and crucial access to finance.

During the signing ceremony, Governor Radda stressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, MSME growth, and inclusive economic development.

The Governor also stated that the new development is part of his strategic vision to ensure Katsina harness the immense potential of the digital economy.

Dr Babangida Ruma, Technical Assistant to the Governor on Enterprise Development, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership, highlighted the Governor’s consistent support for local entrepreneurs.

“Under Governor Radda’s leadership, we have disbursed more than ₦1billion to MSMEs across the state through the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), and more disbursements are on the way,” Dr. Ruma stated.

Speaking on the access to finance, Dr Ruma noted, “Programs like the FGN-ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme are equally essential to build the capacity of our entrepreneurs and skilled professionals—people who have played, and continue to play, a great role in the economic development of our state.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by representatives from Wema Bank, the Federal Government’s Digital Innovation team, and key stakeholders from the enterprise development ecosystem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

