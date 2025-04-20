Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Saturday attended the wedding fatiha of Farina Abdulrazak Yahya Daura and Idris M Idris. The ceremony was held at the family residence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura, and attracted numerous dignitaries from across the country.

Among the guests were the immediate past Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari; the Deputy Governor of the State, Faruq Lawal Jobe; and the Member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency from Kano State, Ado Alhasan Doguwa.

Also in attendance were the National Coordinator of the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD), Jabiru Salisu Tsauri; members of the State Legislative and Executive arms; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; various traditional titleholders, and numerous well-wishers.

In a separate event, Governor Radda was present at the turbaning ceremony of three eminent personalities, conducted by the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Alhaji Faruq Umar Faruq. The ceremony celebrated distinguished figures from Katsina and Kano States.

The individuals honoured were the Katsina State Commissioner for Environment, Hamza Suleiman Faskari, who was conferred with the title of Sadaukin Kasar Hausa; Samir Isma’ila Musawa, who was turbaned as Bulaman Kasar Hausa; and Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada in Kano State, who received the traditional title of Sardaunan Kasar Hausa Mai Tuta.

The occasion took place at the Emir’s Palace in Daura and witnessed the attendance of several high-ranking officials, including the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi; the Deputy Governors of Katsina and Kano States, Malam Faruq Lawal Jobe and Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo respectively; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; and the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura. Members of both the State and Federal Legislatures, State Executive Council, and traditional rulers were also present.

In his remarks following the turbaning, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar, stated that traditional titles were reserved for individuals who had demonstrated outstanding service to humanity and made significant contributions to the development of society.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Emir further commended Governor Radda for his unwavering commitment to improving security in the state and called on other governors to emulate his exemplary leadership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

