In a world where everything moves fast, your phone should too. Whether you’re hopping from meetings to lifestyle events, crushing your gaming sessions, or creating content on the go, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro is built to keep up with your hustle. With All-Round FastCharge 3.0, smarter power management, and a performance setup that’s anything but mid-range, this device delivers all-day confidence, from 1% to 100%.

Let’s break down what makes the NOTE 50 Pro a fast, smart, and reliable companion.

All-Round FastCharge 3.0 – Speed Meets Control

Gone are the days of waiting around for your phone to charge. The NOTE 50 Pro is equipped with 90W FastCharge, powered by All-Round FastCharge 3.0, Infinix’s most advanced charging technology to date.Whether you’re rushing out the door or need a quick power-up between meetings, this isn’t just fast — it’s ridiculously fast.

With Hyper Mode, you can go from 1% to 100% in just 38 minutes — perfect for those “I need power now” moments.

Prefer a safer, more balanced charge for everyday use? Smart Mode gives you a full charge in 43 minutes, while managing heat and battery health more gently.

Then there’s Low-Temp Mode, which keeps your device cool even when the environment isn’t, dropping charging temperature by up to 10°C. This is especiallyperfect for Nigeria’s hot weather or when using the phone while charging.

5200mAh Battery – Built to Go the Distance

With a 5200mAh battery, you’re getting long-lasting performance that won’t flinch, even on busy days filled with streaming, gaming, video calls, and navigation. But it’s not just about capacity, it’s about efficiency.

The NOTE 50 Pro is optimized for battery longevity, retaining over 80% of its capacity after 2,300 full charge cycles — that’s roughly six years of daily charging and still going strong.

And the best part? Even when you’re down to just 1%, the phone has your back, giving you: 2+ hours of calling and 30 minutes of navigation.

And with just5 minutes of charge, you’re right back in action with:

• 1 hour of voice calls

• 1 hour of gaming

• 1.2 hours of navigation

• 2.2 hours of video streaming

Reverse & Wireless Charging – Share the PowerThe NOTE 50 Pro also supports 30W wireless charging, giving you true cable-free convenience. Just drop it on a compatible pad, and you’re good to go.

And when your friend’s phone is on its last legs? Use reverse wireless charging to give them a boost — just place their phone on the back of yours. You’re basically walking around with a wireless power bank in your pocket.

Bypass Charging – For the Gamers & Streamers

If you’re gaming or binge-watching while charging, Bypass Charging keeps your phone cooler by routing power directly to the motherboard instead of the battery. This reduces heat and minimizes battery wear, ensuring better long-term health.

It’s smoother gameplay, lower temps, and a longer battery lifespan, all at once.

Safe Charging with 63-Layer Protection

Fast charging is great, but safe charging is even better. Infinix has packed the NOTE 50 Pro with a 63-layer protection system that constantly monitors voltage, current, and temperature.

So, whether you’re charging overnight or topping up on the go, you can do so with peace of mind.

Performance Powered by Helio G100 + Up to 24GB RAM

the hood, the NOTE 50 Pro runs on the MediaTek Helio G100 processor — optimized for smooth multitasking, efficient power use, and consistent gaming performance. It’s a rock-solid performer for both work and play.

What takes it up a notch? Up to 24GB of extended RAM (12GB physical + 12GB virtual), giving you laptop-level memory in a slim, pocketable device. Paired with UFS 2.2 storage and XBOOST Gaming Engine, this phone doesn’t just keep up, it leads the charge.

you’re switching between apps, editing content, or running high-performance games, everything feels fast, fluid, and seamless.

Designed for Real Life

• Battery Temperature Resilience: Operates smoothly between -20°C to 40°C

• Long-Term Health Optimization: 6 years of solid performance with intelligent charging cycles

• Charging Intelligence: Adapts based on behavior, ambient conditions, and power source

Built for the Hustle

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro isn’t just about speed, it’s about giving you control, endurance, and peace of mind, all wrapped into a sleek, Ultra-Resilient ArmorAlloy™ Metal Frame. Whether you’re a busy business executive, an entrpreneur, a gamer, or just someone who lives life on the go, this phone is built to support your pace, without slowing you down.

Infinix Note 50 Series is now available at authorized retailers nationwide.

