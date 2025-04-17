Leadership is not merely about holding office—it is about exemplifying character, integrity, and a genuine connection with the people. Among the many qualities a great leader must possess, humility stands out as one of the most essential.

Humility in leadership fosters trust, promotes teamwork, and strengthens the bond between a leader and his constituents. It allows leaders to rise above personal ego, draw from the wisdom of others, and make decisions that benefit the larger community. A humble leader is more approachable, relatable, and respected.

In Islam, humility is a virtue held in high regard. Allah commanded His Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him) to embody humility, tenderness, and compassion toward the believers. The Qur’an says:

> “And be kind and humble to the believers who follow you.”

(Surah Ash-Shu’araa: 215)

And also:

> “And lower your wings for the believers (be courteous to fellow believers).”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(Surah Al-Hijr: 88)

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified this trait in its purest form. Despite his high status and revered position, he never displayed arrogance. When seated among his companions, he was indistinguishable—so much so that newcomers had to ask, “Which of you is Muhammad?” He was approachable, never condescending, and always compassionate.

I witnessed this same spirit of humility firsthand in Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State during the last Ramadan. On the first and second days of the fast, I found myself seated next to a man at An-Nuur Masjid in Wuse 2, Abuja, after the Asr prayer. I was in the last row of the mosque when he joined and sat beside me, quietly reading the Qur’an from a small table while I engaged in evening adhkār.

It wasn’t until a few people approached him, addressing him as “Your Excellency,” that I realized he was the Executive Governor of Katsina State. I was astonished. Here was a high-ranking public official, sitting without ceremony, without entourage, and without disturbing those around him. He didn’t ask me to move, nor did his security aides interfere or demand preferential treatment.

Even more remarkable was his modest entrance—he walked in through the back door and chose a seat among ordinary worshippers. Many dignitaries often seek the front rows and make their presence known, but Governor Radda did the opposite. On the following day, Sunday, I again found myself seated beside him, reinforcing my earlier impression of his sincere humility.

Governor Radda’s style of leadership is a reflection of his character. His resounding electoral victory—winning in 33 out of 34 local government areas—was not by chance. Since assuming office, he has embarked on a transformative mission, initiating strategic policies and development programmes aimed at securing and uplifting Katsina State. Under his stewardship, the state is experiencing notable progress in infrastructure, security, and economic development.

Governor Radda’s humility, vision, and result-oriented approach are qualities that other Nigerian leaders would do well to emulate. In him, we see not just a politician, but a statesman with a deep sense of responsibility and empathy for his people.

May Allah continue to guide and protect you, Governor Radda. May He grant you long life, good health, and the strength to complete your noble mission in Katsina. After your well-deserved eight years as Governor, may Nigeria benefit from your leadership on a national scale. This is an aspiration well within Allah’s power to fulfill.

*Abdulwaheed Bello writes from Wuye, Abuja.

Contact: belloabdulwaheed@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

