March witnessed a mixed bag for women’s issues in Nigeria: from Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension by the Senate to President Bola Tinubu’s pledge to foster gender inclusion during the celebration of International Women’s Day.

Here’s a look at some of the most important gender stories in March

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension amidst sexual harassment allegations

One of only four women in Nigeria’s 109-member Senate was controversially suspended for six months.

The Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was suspended on 6 March after the Senate’s ethics committee found her guilty of “unruly and disruptive behaviour” for challenging a sitting arrangement put in place by Senate President Godswill Akpabio based on the Senate’s rules.

However, minutes before her suspension, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Mr Akpabio of sexual harassment, an allegation he denied.

Many Nigerians criticised her suspension and demanded an independent investigation of the sexual harassment allegation.

Women are grossly underrepresented in governance in Nigeria and Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan is seen as one of the shining lights of women representation in a country where less that 10 per cent of lawmakers are women.

Her suspension led to a public outcry under the banner, ‘We are all Natasha,’ shining light on women’s rights.

International Women’s Day (IWD)

On 8 March, Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day, themed ‘Accelerate Action.’

President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to fostering gender inclusivity by removing systemic barriers and “expand access to finance and ensure equitable opportunities” in every sector, including governance.

Also, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, identified four challenges confronting Nigerian women.

She listed these challenges as legal and policy frameworks, economic empowerment, political representation and leadership, and gender-based violence and social norms.

Meanwhile, Mr Akpabio pledged to push for the speedy passage of the five gender bills presently in the chamber.

During a three-day event to mark IWD, Mr Akapabio promised to ensure a 35 per cent affirmative action for women in the National Assembly and all governance processes consistent with the country’s National Gender

Policy and the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

NNPC’S appointment raises concerns about gender inclusivity

President Bola Tinubu appointed an 11-member board for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) after a major leadership shake-up.

However, only one woman made the list—and she is not an independent appointee. Instead, she serves as an institutional representative.

The development raises concerns about gender representation in leadership roles in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Digital exclusion in Northern Nigeria

Samira Buhari, founder of Daurama Foundation, raised concerns over the digital exclusion of women in northern Nigeria. She revealed that 60 per cent of northern women lack internet access, limiting their economic opportunities.

To address this, she announced the Samira Buhari Mentorship Programme to equip young women with digital skills.

Gender advocates seek end to workplace Sexual harassment

To address and end workplace sexual harassment, a flurry of pragmatic and institutional reforms are needed to be carried out, Ene Ede, a gender advocate said at an event organised by Baobab for Women’s Human Rights.

Bunmi Dipo-Salami, Baobab’s executive director, explained that the goal of the meeting was to “move beyond talks and take concrete steps toward ending sexual harassment at workplaces” in Nigeria.

While emphasising the need for multi-sectoral collaboration to create safe and supportive work environments for women and girls, she drew attention to Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegation against Mr Akpabio.

Participants at the meeting agreed to push for a national law that covers workplace harassment across all industries, ensuring the domestication of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 1990 and training judges and legal experts to handle cases properly.

Gender in Nigeria 2025

A report by Datapyte showed significant challenges experienced by women in Nigeria, including a surge in reported rape cases and a concerning belief among many women that wife-beating is justifiable.

While a large percentage are working, the vast majority are in self-employment with limited access to formal employment. A substantial digital divide persists, hindering women’s access to economic opportunities in the digital space.

Furthermore, many married women lack autonomy in reproductive health decisions, and alarmingly high rates of child marriage and female trafficking persist, indicating severe violations of women’s rights and freedoms.

Namibia gets female president

Away from Nigeria, Namibia has got a female president.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will become only the third woman to serve as executive head of an African government, after Liberia’s Ellen Sirleaf and Tanzania’s Samia Hassan.

Women in Management, Business, and Public Service

To commemorate the 2025 International Women’s Day, PREMIUM TIMES conducted series of interviews with women in Nigeria. These interviews were conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership.

In one of the interviews, Kofo Akinkugbe, the founder and CEO of SecureID Group, a smartcard manufacturing plant that cuts across manufacturing and technology spoke about why accelerating gender equity requires not just talk—but bold steps and sustained action.

Enitan Rewane, a partner at Rook & Co. Legal Practitioners, explained reasons why Nigeria must create an environment for women to thrive.

The Executive Director of ASVIOL Support Initiative and Managing Director of HUMA Laundry and Linen, Hassana Maina, spoke on the theme for the 2025 IWD ‘Accelerate Action’. She said, “When I think of the phrase accelerate action, I think of persistence and resilience in ensuring that women’s voices and diversities are publicly showcased and celebrated.

“I think of accelerating action as doing whatever it takes to build on the work of those that have come before us in ensuring that we achieve gender equality.”

