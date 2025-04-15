Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Monday received in audience the senator representing Sokoto South district, Aminu Tambuwal and the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who paid a condolence visit over the passing of his mother, Safara’u Umaru Barebari. Mrs Umaru Barebari died on 23 March and has since been laid to rest in Radda town, Charanchi local government area of Katsina State in accordance with Islamic rites.

Speaking during the visit at the State Government House in Katsina, Mr Tambuwal, who is also the immediate past governor of Sokoto State, expressed deep sympathy, stating, “Having returned from Saudi a few days ago, I deemed it very compelling and necessary to come on behalf of myself, my family, to offer our condolences on this very, very great and irreparable loss. The loss of a mother is like no other. You can only know and understand it after experiencing it.”

Mr Tambuwal praised the deceased, saying, “She lived a very good life,” and prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds. “May He console you, and console members of her family, indeed the people of Katsina State and all of us,” he prayed.

In his remarks, Mr Nasir El-Rufai recounted receiving news of the passing while in Japan. “I received the tragic news of the passing of your beloved mother while I was in Japan, observing the Ramadan fast. Despite the eight-hour time difference, my immediate thought was to reach out and console you, but circumstances delayed my call.”

Mr El-Rufai, who is also a former minister of FCT, emphasised the importance of visiting Katsina personally, noting, “I insisted on coming to Katsina, for it is here—among family, friends, and the people your mother cherished—that true solace is found.”

He described Governor Radda as “truly blessed” to have had a mother who witnessed his rise to leadership and prayed for him throughout her life, calling it “a divine gift.”

The former Kaduna governor also commended Mr Radda’s leadership, stating, “You are among the few governors elected in 2023 who embody selflessness and truth. Your relentless work for Katsina and Nigeria, even in the face of political challenges, is commendable.”

Responding on behalf of Mr Radda, the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Faruk Lawal Jobe expressed gratitude to them for the visit.

“We are most grateful to you and members of your entourage that found it necessary to be here this morning to condole us over the loss of our dear mother. This is indeed something that we really acknowledge,” the deputy governor said.

Mr Jobe added, “On behalf of the government of Katsina State, the members of the family of the respected governor, and the good people of Katsina, we want to make you most proud. And as we rightly continue to pray, we shall continue to pray for the departed, and may Allah in His excellent mercy grant her eternal rest in His generosity to us, and all others that we have lost over time.”

The two former governors were jointly received by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa; the Senator representing Katsina South district, Dandutse Mohammed Muntari; Katsina North Senator, Nasiru Sani Zangon Daura; Katsina Central Senator, Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua; former Senator representing Katsina Central, Kabir Barkiya and members of House of Representatives from Katsina.

