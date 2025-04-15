Africa’s top table tennis talents wasted no time making their presence felt at the 2025 ITTF World Cup, delivering commanding performances on the global stage.

Against the sparkling backdrop of the Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, Dina Meshref, Hana Goda, and Quadri Aruna flew the African flag high with dominant victories in their group stage openers.

Their brilliance offered a thrilling spectacle for fans back home and across the continent, reaffirming Africa’s growing influence in world table tennis.

With over 96 players from across the globe battling for supremacy, the competition promises drama, redemption, and defining moments, and the African contingent has already delivered a few.

Aruna edges Salifou in African showdown

In a rematch of the 2025 ITTF African Cup, Nigerian icon Quadri Aruna overcame Abdel-Kader Salifou of Benin in an intense 3-1 (11-6, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8) battle. It was a test of nerves and experience, and Aruna; ranked Africa’s top male player, rose to the occasion once again.

“A first match in such events is always difficult, and I am happy that I managed to remain calm,” Aruna said after the win. “Getting a 2-0 lead gave me some confidence. He did come back in the third and fourth games, but I managed to hold on for the win. I am really happy and satisfied with my performance.”

Despite the loss, Salifou, who recently returned to international play after a five-year hiatus, remained optimistic:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Congratulations to Aruna for a good win. This is only my second competition since I started representing Benin, and I am playing in the international circuit after a gap of 5 years, so I think that showed a bit. I had chances to get a draw and was leading 8-6 in the fourth game, but credit to Aruna for coming back well. I will keep trying my best and focus on the next match now.”

Meshref’s masterclass in eighth World Cup appearance

Veteran Egyptian star Dina Meshref kicked off her eighth World Cup campaign in style, defeating Singapore’s Zhu Chengzhu 3-1 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5, 6-11). The 30-year-old, one of Africa’s most decorated table tennis players, showed composure and class to edge the first two tightly contested games before powering through the third. Despite a slip in the fourth game, Meshref sealed the win with her trademark finesse and tactical precision.

Goda glides past local favorite in ruthless fashion

Hana Goda, Africa’s rising star and reigning ITTF Africa Cup champion, made quick work of local favorite Seak Hui Li in a blistering 4-0 (11-2, 11-4, 11-4, 11-8) victory. The 17-year-old Egyptian sensation displayed her ever-maturing skill set and incredible poise, silencing the home crowd with every point.

Tough day for other African contenders

It wasn’t all joy for Africa on Day 1. Egyptian player Mohamed El-Beiali had a rough outing against Chinese teenage prodigy Huang Youzheng, losing 4-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-2, 11-8). The match was notable for featuring the tournament’s first-ever Table Tennis Review (TTR), which confirmed a foul call against El-Beiali.

Elsewhere, Cameroon’s Ylane Batix fought hard but couldn’t withstand the attacking prowess of South Korea’s An Jaehyun, succumbing 4-0.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Mariam Alhodaby put up a spirited fight against Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem, but fell 4-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-7, 11-2). Her effort, however, was met with admiration from the crowd in what was one of the more entertaining matches of the day.

Eyes on the prize

With the group stage heating up and African stars already turning heads, the road to World Cup glory remains wide open. As the tournament unfolds, fans can expect more fireworks from Africa’s best as they chase not just wins, but history

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

