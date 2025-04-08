Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has received a high-powered delegation from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum led by its Chairman and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, on a condolence visit following the passing of his mother, Safara’u Umaru Barebari.
During the visit, the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Abdulrazak, expressed the purpose of their journey, “We are here to commiserate with our colleague, the Governor of Katsina State, over the passing away of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u. No one can imagine the pain of losing a parent.”
Apart from the forum’s chairman, other governors in the delegation included Governors Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.
Responding on behalf of Governor Radda, Deputy Governor Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe expressed appreciation for the delegation’s visit and noted that several governors had also paid individual condolence visits to the Katsina governor.
“The governors of Jigawa and Kano were able to attend the funeral of the deceased due to the proximity of their respective states,” Deputy Governor Jobe explained
