Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth development through sports, particularly football. He spoke when he received the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who led a delegation on a condolence visit to him over the recent passing of his mother, Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

Governor Radda emphasized the importance of sports in his administration’s agenda, stressing that developing sports was part of the agenda to engage the youths. He added that this disposition resulted in the setting up of the Katsina Football Academy.

Mr Radda expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, noting, “I am delighted with the progress recorded by the academy as many of our youths are going on trials in foreign clubs and participating in many global tournaments.”

“This is a long term investment. We shall start seeing the results in future and we are committed to producing stars that will represent the country in World Cup tournaments,” the Governor emphasized.

He thanked the NFF delegation for their visit, acknowledging that it was “primarily to condole him on the death of his dear mother.”

Mr Radda also expressed hope that “the U-20 team currently in camp in the state would be supported so that they go ahead and win the cup at the global event.”

Earlier in his remarks, NFF President commended Governor Radda for his sports agenda, particularly the establishment of a football academy.

He further reiterated his support and commitment to support the Katsina state in developing soccer.

Mr Gusau, who has served as NFF President since 2022, said it was “heartwarming to see Katsina State footballers participating in global tournaments.”

The NFF President also thanked the Governor for the support to the national U-20 team currently in camp in Katsina and condoled with him on his mother’s passing, praying “may Allah grant her Jannatul Firdausi.”

