Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has commended the police and the troops generally in the state for their efforts and commitment to the fight against banditry in the state.

On Saturday, the Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU) of the Zamfara Police Command successfully recovered 329 cattle and 175 sheep from bandits in the Gambanda forest in Gummi Local Government.

Governor Lawal, while appreciating the troops, described the Zamfara State Police’s renewed efforts as encouraging and promising in the fight against banditry.

He said, “I commend the effort of all the security operatives in Zamfara State, especially the Zamfara State Police Command, for its resilience, bravery and commitment in recovering 329 cattle, 175 sheep, weapons and ammunition from bandits.

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“The police engaged and overpowered the bandits in Gambanda forest in Gummi local government area, which led to the recovery.

“This commendable action reflects their tireless work in the face of challenges posed by criminal elements and underscores the police’s role in protecting the livelihoods of the people of Zamfara State.

“The remarkable display of bravery and the successful recovery of livestock and weapons highlight the strong leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Muhammad Bello. His guidance has been instrumental in improving public safety and combating banditry.

“My administration remains committed to providing support to all security agencies in their efforts to ensure safety and security for our people.”