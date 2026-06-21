Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has expressed shock and sorrow over the demise of Hon Wanzam Mohammad Zaki, who represented Sakwa Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly and was Chairman, House Committee on budget and appropriation.

Mr Wanzam passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Bauchi after a brief illness at the age of 60 years.

In a condolences message issued on Sunday signed by Governor’s media aide Mukhtar Gidado, the Governor described Mr Zaki as a dedicated lawmaker, a humble leader, and a committed public servant whose life was characterised by simplicity, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his constituents and the development of Bauchi State.

Governor Mohammed noted that throughout his service in the State House of Assembly, Nr Zaki distinguished himself through diligence, maturity, and patriotism, particularly in his role as chairman of the House committee on budget and appropriation, where he contributed significantly to the formulation and oversight of policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of the people.

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“His death is a great loss not only to his family and constituents but also to the entire Bauchi State. We have lost a dependable legislator, a bridge-builder, and a man whose humility and dedication earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and citizens alike,” the Governor stated.

While mourning the loss, Mr Mohammed urged the people of Bauchi State to take solace in the worthy legacy of service, commitment, and selflessness that the late lawmaker leaves behind.

On behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State, Governor Mohammed extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Sakwa Constituency, Katagum Emirate Council, the Bauchi State House of Assembly, and all those affected by this painful loss.

The governor prayed that the Almighty Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give his family, associates, the people of his Constituency and Bauchi State the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss.

The funeral prayer for Zaki took place on Sunday, 21st June 2026, at the Gwallaga Jumma’at mosque, Bauchi.