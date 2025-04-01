Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has paid a condolence visit to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State following the recent passing of his mother, Safara’u Umaru Barebari at the age of 93.

Mr Obi who paid the visit on Tuesday in Katsina, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Governor and his family, saying:

“We are here this morning to most sincerely offer our condolences to you and your family on the passing of your beloved mother.

“Given the timing of the holidays, I chose to wait until after the festivities are concluded to ensure my visit aligned with a moment of quiet reflection. Today, we gather not to question the will of Almighty Allah, for we are all under His divine mercy. When He calls us home, we must answer,” Mr Obi said.

The former LP presidential candidate concluded his remarks with prayers for the deceased and her family. “May God Almighty, in His infinite compassion, forgive her sins, grant her eternal rest, and bestow upon you, your family, and the good people of Katsina the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the governor, the State Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe expressed gratitude to Mr Obi and his entourage.

“Your presence here to condole His Excellency the Governor, the State Government, and the good people of our state over the passing of his mother is deeply appreciated,” the deputy governor said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He added, “On behalf of the governor’s family, the State Government, and our people, we thank you sincerely for your kindness.”

Mr Obi was accompanied by former Minister of Finance, Mrs Nenadi Usman and the National Coordinator of Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko.

In similar vein, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zonal Commander, Ahmed Umar, also visited to convey his sympathies.

“Today, I stand before you to convey my deepest condolences to His Excellency the Governor, his family, and the entire people of Katsina State over the passing of his revered mother—a mother to us all,” Commander Umar stated.

He acknowledged the profound loss, saying, “The departure of a mother is an irreplaceable void, a test of faith that shakes the very core of our hearts. Yet, we pray Allah grants His Excellency, the family, and all mourners the strength and solace to endure this grief with patience and grace.”

Mr Umar further prayed for the state and nation, adding, “May Allah, in His boundless compassion, also bestow upon Katsina State and our beloved nation, Nigeria, enduring peace, unity, and hope.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

