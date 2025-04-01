The Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Taraba State, has urged Governor Agbu Kefas to return former Catholic mission schools to the church to address the fallen standard of education and morality.

The diocese made the appeal in a communique it issued at the end of its second general assembly and signed by Mark Nzukwein, the Bishop, and Simon Akurega, the Chancellor of the diocese.

The church said the original aim of setting up the schools has been defeated as they no longer deliver moral discipline and academic excellence.

“In the pursuit of educational excellence, Catholic schools in Taraba State exemplify models of quality education that combine academic rigour with holistic development.

“These schools foster nurturing environments that emphasise moral values, critical thinking, and community engagement by juxtaposing faith-based principles with contemporary educational practices.

“Catholic schools do not only prepare students for academic success but also cultivate responsible and compassionate citizens.

“Our commitment to inclusivity and character formation serves as a benchmark for educational standards in the state, inspiring a collaborative approach to learning that benefits the broader community. We advocate integral formation that emphasizes moral formation and academic excellence in all schools in Taraba State.

“As a result of the take-over of Catholic Schools by the government, the initiatives of the Church were stifled, and the quality of education in Nigeria suffered setbacks.

“The numerous problems affecting Taraba State, especially Southern Taraba are very obvious: ignorance, insecurity, poverty, discrimination, to mention but a few. We cannot confront these challenges without investing in the provision of quality education.

“While the Church remains a religious institution, it, however, exists in the world that is secular in nature and should by nature of its human feature, enjoy the support of government.

“In Taraba State, the Church and State should collaborate in providing quality educational services to the people. We call on the government to return schools taken over from the Church as we also call on her to support the Church by upgrading and sustaining facilities in our schools, knowing that those attending these schools are also citizens of the State”.

The communique also urged the state government to include peace education in the education curriculum.

The communique noted that the prevailing security challenges, especially in the Southern part of Taraba, are consequences of ignorance which can be addressed through strategic education and dialogue.

“Christians, Muslims and adherents of the African Traditional Religion in Taraba State should establish interfaith peace committees to discuss and resolve conflicts.

“Community base peace initiative involving traditional rulers, youths and stakeholders in forms of peace campaigns, town hall meetings and workshops will go a long way in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence.

“The government should ensure justice and equitable access to resources by all in the state as a way of addressing some of the root causes of conflicts.

“In this regard, the government should ensure the return and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes and provide adequate security for them”.

The diocese said it has made progress in its first two years, including ordination of priest, creation of new deanery and pastoral areas as well as celebration of second anniversary and Silver Jubilee of two priests of the diocese.

