Renowned revenue and business strategist, Bunmi Jembola who is also CEO of SalesRuby, is set to host an intensive Sales Master Class in Lagos and Abuja. According to Mr Jembola, the Sales Master Class has been designed to empower business leaders, entrepreneurs, and sales professionals with cutting-edge strategies to drive exponential revenue growth.

This high-impact session promises to equip attendees with proven techniques in modern sales leadership, pipeline acceleration, negotiation mastery, and relationship-driven selling — key ingredients for thriving in today’s competitive markets.

“We’re going beyond basic sales tactics. This Master Class is about transforming mindsets and equipping professionals with actionable, data-driven strategies to achieve consistent, predictable sales results,” said Mr Jembola.

Participants will engage with real-world sales scenarios, gain insights into buyer psychology, and learn frameworks that have helped top sales organisations achieve breakthrough performance.

How to find and engage high-quality sales leads and decision makers

How to lead sales conversations and handle objections with emotional intelligence in a convincing manner

How to design and deliver high-quality sales presentations that converts even a stranger

How to negotiate convincingly and drive to close

How to close B2B and HNI sales using the most advanced sales mechanics and tactics

The Sales Master Class will take place in:

According to Mr Jembola, the sessions are particularly suited to finding high networth buyers and B2B stakeholders. Participants at the sessions would be expected to acquire such skills as:

• Lagos: Lily Gate Hotel, Lekki on the 9th of April 2025

• Abuja- BON Elvis, Wuse on the 15th of May 2025

To get the full brochure and register, you can reach out to the SalesRuby Team here:

