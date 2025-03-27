The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has approved the recruitment of 1,800 personnel to fill existing vacancies across all primary health care (PHC) facilities in the state.

A statement by the State Commissioner of Health, Umma Ahmad, on Thursday, stated that the recruitment would strengthen the state’s performance in primary health care delivery.

Mrs Ahmad expressed hope that the recruitment would narrow the human resource gaps at the facilities, leading to significant reduction in maternal and child mortalities, as well as improve the well-being of Kaduna citizens generally.

The commissioner disclosed that there was an ongoing revitalisation of 255 primary health care facilities through provision of state-of-the art equipment and distribution of essential drugs across the state.

She further stated that all the 255 primary health care facilities in the state would be remodelled and upgraded to level two status, as part of Governor Sani administration’s overhaul of the health sector.

According to her, the upgraded PHCs would undertake management of non-complicated diabetes and hypertension, resuscitation of severe asthma and assisted delivery as well as other related services.

The commissioner said that the state government has been giving the health sector the desired attention since Governor Sani assumed office on 29 May, 2023.

Mrs Ahmad stressed that ‘’the efforts of His Excellency have been recognised with 10 awards, both national and international, including the prestigious Excellence Award by the International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA).’’

‘’Under the present administration, quality healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental human right and this explains why the PHC Leadership Challenge that Kaduna State received, ranked the state as the best in primary health care in the North-west zone,’’ she added.

