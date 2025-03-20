The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe has assured that Governor Uba Sani is focused on making Kaduna State a beacon of technological innovation and business excellence by fostering partnerships and gender inclusivity. Mrs Balarabe, who disclosed this at the Arewa Ladies 4Tech Alumni Hangout which held at Kaduna on Wednesday, noted that Governor Sani’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

She said Mr Sani is also deepening the penetration of broadband and other infrastructure in order to make Kaduna State a major IT hub of ideas that will give birth to innovations.

‘’Only a few weeks ago, our governor and State received the Broadband Infrastructure Excellence Award for pioneering broadband friendly policies from the National Broadband Alliance of Nigeria (NBAN),’’ she disclosed.

While emphasising the critical role of technology, the deputy governor stressed that ‘’the digital revolution is no longer a distant dream; it is our current reality, and it is a reality that we must embrace whole-heartedly.’’

Mrs Balarabe commended ArewaLadies4Tech partners for empowering women in technology, adding that ‘’your determination and resilience are not only transforming individual lives but are also significantly contributing to the technological advancement of Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.’’

She further said that Kaduna State is also striving to promote women empowerment and gender equality because women play a vital role in driving economic growth and development.

According to her, the Governor Sani’s administration is committed to providing women with the necessary support and resources that will enable them to succeed.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

‘’We are committed to providing the necessary resources, infrastructure, and policies that will facilitate innovation, inclusive growth, and global competitiveness,’’ she promised.

In her opening remarks, the Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, said that the event is not just the celebration of the over 5000 participants that benefited from the Arewa Ladies4Tech Project, but the collective progress ‘’in advancing technology and innovation in Kaduna State.’’

The commissioner commended the Data Science Nigeria (DSN) and Google.org as well as all other stakeholders that are empowering women in technology for making the ArewaLadies4Tech initiative possible.

‘’Your commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity is ground breaking and immensely vital for our society’s advancement. You are not only shaping the future of technology but also inspiring countless young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM),’’ she added.

Mrs Fakai pointed out that technology is now the cornerstone of economic development and social transformation, adding that Governor Sani ‘’has been very deliberate in tech-inclusion, especially as it pertains women.’’

According to her, Kaduna State is committed to fostering an enabling environment that supports innovation and entrepreneurship.

‘’We believe that through strategic collaboration with initiatives like ArewaLadies4Tech, we can bridge the gender gap in technology, enhance digital literacy, and empower more women to become leaders in this field,’’ she stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

