Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has disassociated himself from the South-South Governors’ Forum’s rejection of the emergency rule in Rivers.

Because of the protracted political crisis and the bombing of an oil pipeline in Rivers, President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state. He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and member of the Rivers assembly, for six months.

The South-South Governors’ Forum, through their Chairperson, Douye Diri, issued a statement on Thursday, stating their opposition to the emergency rule.

Mr Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, stated that the political situation in Rivers did not deteriorate to the point where an emergency rule was required.

He said Section 305(3) stipulated that such a declaration should be considered under specific conditions, such as war, external aggression, and imminent invasion.

He added that the conditions also included the breakdown of public order, existential threats to Nigeria, natural disasters, or other significant public dangers.

According to him, it is also worth noting that the constitution outlines specific procedures for the removal of a governor and deputy governor, as detailed in Section 188, and that President Tinubu did not follow the procedure.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As a path forward to reduce tensions and establish a foundation for enduring peace, the South-South Governor’s Forum proposes the rescission of the State of Emergency,” Mr Diri added.

Count me out – Okpebholo

However, Governor Okpebholo has disassociated himself from the position of the South-South Governors’ Forum.

According to a statement on Thursday from his spokesperson, Fred Itua, Mr Okpebholo said the forum’s statement did not receive his approval and that he was neither consulted nor informed about it.

“While Governor Monday Okpebholo acknowledges the right of other Governors in the South-South geopolitical zone to take a position, he, however dissociates himself from any statement that opposes the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, understands the issues at stake.

“Governor Okpebholo supports actions so far taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that will bring lasting solutions and peace to Rivers State and the South-South geopolitical zone,” the statement added.

The suspended governor of Rivers, Mr Fubara is a member of the PDP.

Apart from Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River and Governor Okpebholo of Edo, who are APC members, all the other governors in the South-south, including Mr Diri, are PDP members.

Mr Otu is currently on vacation outside the country. His spokesperson, Nsa Gill, told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday afternoon, he could not reach the governor to find out if he endorsed the statement or not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

