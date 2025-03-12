The Chairman, Gem Giant Ltd, Dr Babatope Agbeyo has appealed to foreign investors to make Nigeria their investment destination and to invest in the mining industry as the environment is conducive, safe and secure.

Dr Agbeyo gave this advice having successfully signed Community Development Agreement (CDA) with the Faforiji community in Osun State, Nigeria over mining activities.

The Chairman enjoined the state governments to continue creating an enabling environment for mining activities for the development of the host community and economic buoyancy of the state and nation at large.

He also called on state governments hosting mining and explorations companies across the nation to be accommodating and favorable to mining investors and assist with the safety and security of both the staff and community members during mining operations.

Dr Agbeyo said Government should aid in brokering peace between all parties involved.

He implored other mining companies to abide by the regulations, as well as Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) rules. He stated further:

"State governments hosting mining and explorations companies across the nation to be accommodating and favorable to mining investors and assist with the safety and security of both the staff and community members during mining operations.

"I would like to use this opportunity to enjoin the state governments to continue creating an enabling environment for mining activities for the development of the host community and economic buoyancy of the state and nation at large.

"Also, state governments hosting mining and explorations companies across the nation to be accommodating and favorable to mining investors and assist with the safety and security of both the staff and community members during mining operations.

"This is also an appeal to foreign investors to make Nigeria their investment destination and to invest in the mining industry as the environment is conducive, safe and secure.

"Whenever differences arise, the Government should aid in brokering peace between all parties involved.

"I implore other mining companies to abide by the regulations, and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) rules.

Speaking also, The King of Faforiji community Oba Adebayo Faforiji lauded the company for being bold and deliberate towards salvaging the community its discovery of mining activity’s potentials in commercial quantities.

Oba Adedayo prayed for the discovery of Gold deposits and other minerals that will benefit the company and the community.

“We are very happy and delighted that although a lot of people have been speculating that there are gold deposits in almost all of ijesha land, we have not had anybody that volunteered to come to our area to help us find out if we have in commercial quantities or not.

“We thank God that today we are welcoming Gem Giant, a company that is owned by the son of the soil, born, breed and raised in Faforiji who has volunteered to go round the community to find out if we have commercial quantity of mineral resources.

“We are praying to God that after signing the agreement today and giving him the approval to go into those areas, he can successfully find Gold deposits and other minerals that will benefit the company and the community.” Oba said.

The event was concluded with the foundation laying ceremony of Gem Giant office in Faforiji presided by the King of Faforiji community, Oba Faforiji.

With the successful signing of the CDA, Gem Giant Ltd is set to commence its exploration activities in a manner that prioritises the welfare of the host community while adhering to international best practices in environmental and social responsibility.

