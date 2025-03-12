The United Kingdom and Nigeria have officially launched the Creative Industries Technical Working Group.

The initiative aims to foster innovation and collaboration under the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the launch and a match-making event for leaders of UK-Nigeria creative industries took place on Tuesday in London.

The partnership aims to boost innovation, deepen bilateral ties, create a robust framework for growth within both nations’ creative sectors, and drive sustainable economic growth and development.

Both events provided a platform to explore new opportunities and form commercial alliances within key creative subsectors, such as film and TV, music, fashion and design, architecture, advertising, and gaming.

Terms of reference

Both countries also agreed upon Terms of Reference and a joint work plan for 2025 to guide the group’s focus and efforts.

The initiative is poised to foster long-term growth, enhance job creation, and unlock new pathways for creativity and innovation in both countries.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Florence Eshalomi MP, the UK’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Co-Chair of the Group lauded the initiative and described it as a milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Today marks a significant moment as we launch the UK-Nigeria Creatives Working Group.

“Our nations share a rich cultural bond and a deep belief in the transformative power of creativity through music, film, fashion, and arts.

“This initiative, rooted in our landmark Enhanced Trade & Investment Partnerships (ETIP), will drive stronger trade ties, foster deeper collaboration, and unlock the full potential of our creative industries.

“By enhancing market access and investing in skills, we are opening doors to new opportunities that will create jobs and boost economic growth in the UK and Nigeria,” she said.

Remarks

Obi Asika, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture and Co-Chair of the group, emphasised the need for deeper creative and cultural ties between the UK and Nigeria.

Mr Asika, who was represented at the event by Prince Baba Agba, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Creativity, underscores the importance of leveraging UK expertise for impactful collaborations.

“Nigeria’s creative economy is a global force, driven by our storytellers, musicians, designers, and digital innovators; from Nollywood to Afrobeats, fashion to gaming, our industries are reshaping worldwide culture and commerce.

“However, to unlock the full potential of this sector, we need strategic investment and support not just in talent but in the institutions and infrastructure that will sustain long-term growth.

“The UK’s creative industries stand as a global benchmark for institutional excellence, market distribution, and innovation, and we are eager to tap into your expertise for meaningful partnerships.

“This Working Group isn’t just about discussions; it’s about taking concrete actions that will yield tangible outcomes for creators, businesses, and industry stakeholders on both sides,” he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the music industry, Adedayo Ayoade, Product Lead at Gbedu Labs, said the future of Nigeria’s music industry lies in live experiences, innovation, and global collaborations.

“The launch of the Creative Industries Technical Working Group, under the ETIP framework, represents a significant first step towards bridging cultures and amplifying the voices of the next generation,” he said.

The launch of the Working Group and the match-making event followed a series of in-person dialogues attended by officials from the UK and Nigerian governments and creatives.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

