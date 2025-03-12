Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has received a comprehensive evaluation report on the Katsina State College of Health Sciences & Technology (COHESKAT) and 31 Private Health Training Institutions (PHTI) operating across the state.

The visitation panel, which was inaugurated on 25 October, 2024, completed its assessment of the institutions to address concerns about the proliferation of private health training facilities and verify their compliance with regulatory standards.

Dr Faisal Umar Kaita, Chairman of the panel and Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, delivered the report, noting serious deficiencies among most private institutions.

Dr Kaita stated that the panel determined that only nine of the 31 private colleges evaluated met necessary operational standards.

“The majority of the private health training institutions visited are unfit to operate in the State due to noncompliance with both regulatory and professional standards,” Dr Kaita stated during the presentation.

Reacting to the panel report during the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday 12th March, 2025, Governor Radda praised the thorough work and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining high educational standards in healthcare training.

“We must ensure only qualified institutions can operate in Katsina State,” the Governor said.

The Governor also directed the immediate formation of a Whitepaper Committee to advise on implementing the panel’s recommendations.

The evaluation panel included Dr Muhammad Bashir Usman, former Special Adviser on Higher Education; Rabi’u Abdu Ruma, a retired Permanent Secretary; Dr Ma’awuya Aliu, Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health; Shu’aibu Aliyu, the Auditor General for Local Governments; Safiyanu Maikano Mani, Pioneer Provost of College of Health Sciences; and Abubakar Saminu from OHOCSS, who served as Secretary.

