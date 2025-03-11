President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dubem Onyia.

Mr Onyia, 73, died on Monday in Abuja after a brief illness, the family announced on Tuesday.

‘Brilliant administrator, accountant’

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu described the former minister “as a brilliant administrator, accountant and respected political leader.”

The president lauded Mr Onyia’s rich record of service and commitment to nation-building.

He said the former minister was “a statesman and patriot” who made contributions to Nigeria’s political development.

“President Tinubu commiserates with the government and people of Enugu State, particularly the Ngwo Community, on the passing of their illustrious son,” the statement read in part.

‘Monumental loss’

On his part, Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, also expressed sorrow over the passing of Mr Onyia, describing his death as “monumental loss to the nation.”

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Mr Mbah described the former minister as a “ a distinguished leader, fine diplomat, patriot, consummate public servant, and quintessential intellectual.”

“He was indeed a fine gentleman, philanthropist, promoter of peace, justice and equity, and indeed a colossus in all ramifications, whose selfless service, wealth of experience, deep knowledge, and local and international reach will be highly missed.

“His demise is, therefore, a monumental loss to not just Enugu State, but Nigeria as a whole,” he said, praying God to grant him eternal repose.

The governor condoled with the family of Mr Onyia, his Ngwo Community and all Nigerians who were impacted by the death of the former minister.

