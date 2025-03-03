Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Genesis Power & Energy Solutions UK, in London.

The MoU establishes a partnership for the development, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of notable energy projects in Katsina State.

The MoU covers the completion of the 10MW Wind Power Plant at Lambar Rimi, with potential future integration of 10MW Solar PV technology.

“A 50MW power solution for the Katsina Green Economic Zone, beginning with an initial Phase 1 of 10MW and captive power solutions for at least five critical sites across the state,” Mr Radda explained.

He stated that the initiative aims to provide reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly power solutions to drive economic growth and attract investments to Katsina State. He added the agreement focuses on addressing energy needs in healthcare, education, and water resources sectors.

Governor Radda stressed his administration’s staunch commitment to “achieving sustainable development goals and tackling climate change head-on.”

The MoU represents “a significant milestone in our ongoing effort to build resilient infrastructure that will not only support Katsina’s immediate needs but also ensure a prosperous, greener future for generations to come,” the governor added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

