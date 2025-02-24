The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has given a grant of N50 million to support 1,000 women petty traders in Kaduna State. The grant was released through the First Lady of Kaduna State, Hafsat Uba Sani.

Mrs Tinubu asked the First Lady of Kaduna State, who is the State Coordinator of Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), to give N50,000 each to the beneficiaries, so as to recapitalise their existing businesses.

A symbolic cheque of the grant which was given under the auspices of the Renewed Hope Initiative(RHI), was presented by the First Lady at the Umaru Yarádua Conference Centre on Monday.

Mrs Tinubu also flagged-off the distribution of 10,000 professional kits to midwives in the North-west states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna.

She said that the kits comprised 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 pairs of crocs, adding that they were given by a global donor who wants to remain anonymous.

The kits were presented to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency for onward distribution to midwives in the North-West zone.

The First Lady pointed out that the distribution of the kits ‘’is to complement the ongoing Federal Government retraining exercise for 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide.’’

She also promised that ‘’all six geopolitical zones will receive 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 pairs of crocs, which will be distributed among the states in each zone. ‘’

Mrs Tinubu disclosed that the ‘’North-Central Zone received its allocation on the 29th of January, 2025 during my three-day working visit to Kwara State.”

“Today, we are in Kaduna to distribute the kits to the North-west zone. By the grace of God, the next zone to benefit will be the South-South.’’

The First Lady maintained that ‘’RHI recognises that the demands of the health profession require not only skills and compassion, but also the right tools and kits to encourage our Midwives as they serve others. We thank you for all your good work.’’

According to her, ‘’since inception in 2023, the RHI has provided targeted interventions in Agriculture, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Investment to improve the lives of families across Nigeria.’’

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani noted that the presentation of the 10,000 professional kits to midwives ‘’is another demonstration of Her Excellency’s deep concern for the welfare of Nigerian women, and indeed the vulnerable and underserved in our society.’’

‘’Maternal mortality is one of the major challenges that our nation has been confronting. Our women have been losing their lives during childbirth due to inadequate care. The situation is more prevalent in the rural areas where access to healthcare is limited,’’ he added.

Governor Sani pointed out that midwives and nurses play pivotal roles in caring for our people, especially women at the grassroots level. He added:

“The welfare of these critical medical personnel must therefore be prioritised. We must at all times ensure that they are well kitted and protected.

‘’The presentation of 10,000 professional kits to midwives in the North-West could not have come at a better time. Midwives work in environments where cleanliness and infection control are paramount.

‘’Wearing SCRUBS and CROCS provides a protective barrier against harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses that could be transferred through clothing,’’ he stressed.

The governor disclosed that Kaduna State Government ⁠is ‘’also prioritizing the welfare of nurses and midwives. We have been training and retraining nurses and midwives.’’

According to him, ‘’we recently recruited 100 ad-hoc midwives to complement existing staff strength. However, our administration’s most significant stride in the health sector is the upgrading of 290 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and furnishing with state -of-the-art equipment.’’

‘’This has led to a modest drop in our maternal and child mortality figures. This year, we plan to upgrade and equip 255 PHCs to level-2 status. Currently, construction is ongoing for the revitalization of 143 PHCs to level-2 status across Kaduna state,’’ he added.

