Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has flagged-off distribution of 40,000 goats under an ambitious Goat Rearing Initiative Programme with a vision to position the state as a leading powerhouse in livestock production.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the programme and stakeholders in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina, Monday, Governor Radda outlined the initiative’s transformative vision.

“This moment marks not only a significant milestone in our agricultural journey but also a transformative step toward achieving our ambition of making Katsina State a leading hub for livestock production in the northern region and across our great nation, Nigeria,” the governor declared.

The initiative, specifically targets women’s economic empowerment through the Ministry of Women Affairs and community-level committees.

“The Goat Rearing Initiative which cost N5.7 billion is designed to empower local farmers, especially women groups, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and community level committees by providing them with the resources, training, and support they need to rear goats successfully,” Governor Radda explained.

Emphasising the holistic nature of the programme, Mr Radda announced plans for extensive training in modern livestock management.

“We will implement training programmed for our people, equipping them with skills necessary to engage in effective breeding practices. This programme will cover essential aspects such as animal nutrition, health management, and sustainable farming techniques,” he stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Governor Radda also acknowledged the alignment of the initiative with national agricultural policies. “We want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Livestock Development in the nation,” he said, adding that the state government would “remain steadfast in our commitment to support our farmers in every possible way.”

The initiative includes provisions for infrastructure development and financial support. “We’ll not only invest in infrastructure but also provide access to affordable financing to facilitate the growth of goat rearing business,” Mr Radda stressed.

Building on Katsina State’s agricultural heritage, Governor Radda detailed the distribution framework for the state’s transformative Goat Rearing Initiative.

“I have always believed that our strength lies in our ability to harness the vast agricultural potentials that our state has to offer,” Governor Radda stated during the programme launch.

He outlined the initiative’s inclusive selection process and distribution strategy. “About 40,000 heads of goats have been earmarked for distribution to successful beneficiaries which were selected purely by the community level committee across the 361 wards of the state,” he explained.

“We have not allowed any personal interest to interfere with the selection process of these beneficiaries,” the governor pointed out.

Detailing the distribution framework, Mr Radda specified that “each ward will have 10 women and one large scale farmer. Each beneficiary from the women group will be given four heads of goats, one male and three females, and one large scale farmer will be given 50 heads of goats.”

He added that beneficiaries would repay in kind by returning an equal number of animals after a specified period.

The governor also announced plans for expanding the initiative’s infrastructure. “This year, the government is establishing a goat farm in Rimi local government of Katsina senatorial zone for the purpose of genetic improvement, high milk and manure. This will also serve as a multiplier for goat production, breeding and animal husbandry as well as a training centre,” he revealed.

Expressing optimism about the programme’s impact, Governor Radda concluded, “The Goat Farming Initiative programme is a beacon of hope for our agricultural sector, and I’m excited to witness the remarkable transformation it will bring. Today, together we can push our state to the forefront in livestock production, improving not only the economic landscape, but also the spatial firebreak of our communities.”

In her remark, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Hadiza Yar’adua, described the empowerment programme as a very expensive and deliberate intervention for economic sustenance and livelihood.

Commending the governor for his support through the Goat Rearing Initiative, Mrs Ya’Adua asserted, “It is a known fact that Governor Radda is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to women empowerment in Katsina and the nation at large.”

She eulogised the governor for his foresight and zeal to continue to empower the women in Katsina State, while pleading with the beneficiaries to make adequate use of this empowerment.

Earlier, in his opening address, Yusuf Sulaiman Jibia, the Special Adviser on Livestock and Grazing Reserves, acknowledged the crucial role women play in driving economic progress and societal development.

“By providing them with the necessary resources and support, we are confident that they will thrive and become catalysts for positive change in their respective communities,” Mr Jibia said.

He also announced the establishment of three livestock centres where the distributed animals would be treated and inoculated against diseases to ensure their good health. He particularly emphasized that the goats were purchased from large-scale farmers within Katsina State.

Mr Jibia maintained that all beneficiaries would be provided with a startup package, including one bag of wheat offal and salt licks, to ensure proper care and sustainability of their livestock.

He urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity provided to them, stating, “With hard work, dedication, and the right support, I have no doubt that you will achieve great success and serve as shining examples of what can be accomplished through determination and resilience.”

Also speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, praised Governor Radda’s transformative leadership and commitment to economic development.

“Under the leadership of Governor Dikko Radda, the state has witnessed remarkable progress. In just two years, you have led Katsina out of hardship and placed it on the path of prosperity. Everyone who visits will see the impact of your leadership, and those who witness your governance style today will recognise its value for years to come,” the emir said.

He added, “It is truly a great blessing that you have entrusted key positions to capable individuals who are honest and dedicated,” he noted.

“The initiative to provide women with essential support, such as livestock to sustain their livelihood, is an act of charity that will leave a lasting impact. It is our collective duty to ensure that women, orphans, and children in need receive the necessary assistance, including access to education and economic empowerment,” the emir concluded.

Dr Kamaludeen Kabir, Programme Coordinator, Community Development Programme stated that the committee has taken great care to select beneficiaries who are not only capable of reading goats but are also trustworthy and committed to the success of this programme.

The programme was attended by members of the state Executive Council and other stakeholders in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

