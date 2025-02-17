Energy and climate change experts in Nigeria have identified some of the various challenges and opportunities that Nigeria must address and leverage in order to implement its ambitious Energy Transition Plan (ETP), particularly in the context of the persistent issue of energy poverty within the country.

The experts, who spoke during the National Consultative Dialogue focused on Nigeria’s Energy Transition and renewable energy commitments, emphasised that despite Nigeria’s ambitious ETP and other renewable energy commitments, there are significant gaps in its implementation, awareness, and accessibility.

The dialogue titled “Assessment of Gaps, Responsiveness, and Strategic Actions in Nigeria’s Climate and Energy Policies” was conducted by the African Coalition for Sustainable Energy & Access (ACSEA).

This event took place under the auspices of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) and in partnership with the Lift Humanity Foundation (LHF) and the Ecosteward and Humanitarian Foundation (EHF) on Friday.

In his remarks, EHF Program Director, Nweze Obinna, said the objective of the event was to critically evaluate Nigeria’s energy transition policies and advocate for a people-centered and sustainable implementation framework.

He emphasised that the dialogue examined Nigeria’s key climate and energy policies, including the Climate Change Act (2021), Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and the Renewable Energy Master Plan, to ensure they align with global climate goals while addressing national socio-economic realities.

Mr Obinna said there is a need for an inclusive and just energy transition that does not leave behind marginalised communities and that Nigeria must move beyond policy rhetoric to tangible action.

“For a truly sustainable and equitable energy future, we must close policy gaps, enhance accountability, and involve local communities, women, and youth in decision-making processes,” the organisers said.

Nigeria’s ETP

In the lead-up to COP 27 in 2022, the Nigerian government launched an ambitious Energy Transition Plan (ETP), which is purported to be its homegrown, data-backed and multi-pronged strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 while solving energy poverty and lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The ETP focuses on five critical energy sectors — Power, Cooking, Oil and Gas, Transport and Industry and is estimated to cost $1.9 trillion.

However, despite the significance of this plan, the experts said there is a major shortfall in awareness about the ETP among citizens across the national and subnational levels, while its goals for an equitable and sustainable energy future are still blurry.

In his remarks, Country Project Lead of ACSEA and LHF, Pius Oko, said they believe an equitable energy transition is possible in Nigeria when communities are actively involved, and decision-making processes are transparent and inclusive.

“While some efforts to promote solar energy and rural mini-grids in communities have shown promise, they remain insufficient,” Mr Oko said.

He noted that there is a need for increased investment in decentralised, community-led renewable energy initiatives as lack of awareness and grassroots engagement in national policies reduces their effectiveness, long-term impact and sustainability.

On her part, Sharon Chiahemen, Team lead, Green with Green, said the lingering climate change crisis is not what is to be addressed in silos.

She explained that the energy access in Nigeria is very poor and that instead of the government focusing on transitioning to clean energy, they should focus on stabilising the existing energy sources people depend on.

“The Cooking Stove is the main energy source in a typical African household and women are at the heart of it as the primary and energy users. We cannot leave women out of the ETP,” Ms Chiahemen said.

She argued that placing women in the forefront of ETP implementation in the country will help to enhance their productivity and health.

